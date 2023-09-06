Man dies in crash between truck and car in Carlow

The road is expected to remain closed until late this afternoon with local diversions in place. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A man has died following a two-vehicle collision on the N80 at Graiguenaspiddeog, Carlow.

The collision occurred between a car and a truck about 6.30am.

The N80 Carlow to Wexford road is closed at Ballybeg between Castletown Cross and Glynns Cross while gardaí, fire, and ambulance services deal with the incident.

A garda technical examination is due to take place by forensic crash investigators.

The road is expected to remain closed until late this afternoon with local diversions in place.

Gardaí in Carlow town are appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage or were in the area between 6.15am and 7am to contact them on 059-9136627.