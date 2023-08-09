Competition watchdog extends review of DAA deal to buy car park near airport

The closure of the car park has resulted in a 20 per cent reduction in the amount of parking near the airport, leading to high demand for the airport’s own 23,000 parking spaces. Photograph: Stephen Collins /Collins Photos.

The State’s competition watchdog has decided to carry out a more in-depth examination of a plan by the operator of Dublin Airport to buy a nearby car park, in an attempt to provide more parking spaces for departing passengers.

The DAA, who operate the airport, warned passengers due to fly out during the start of the busy summer holiday period in late May and early June that the airport car parks were fully booked.

The airport operator said the number of available car parking spots was impacted by the closure of a privately-run Quick Park facility near the airport, which resulted in a loss of 6,200 parking spaces.

The closure of the car park had resulted in a 20 per cent reduction in the amount of parking near the airport, leading to high demand for the airport’s own 23,000 parking spaces.

In an effort to provide more capacity, the DAA made a successful bid to purchase the closed car park in Santry, north Co Dublin.

However, the deal was subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), who over recent months have been assessing whether it might reduce competition.

The watchdog announced on Wednesday that it had decided to escalate its assessment to a more in-depth investigation.

The CCPC said it was notified of the proposed purchase in March this year, and following its initial examination decided a more detailed examination of the proposed sale was required before it could give it the green light.

The investigation will examine whether the DAA buying the nearby car park “will or will not result in a substantial lessening of competition in the State”, it said in a statement.

“As with all notified mergers and acquisitions, the CCPC is working to complete its investigation in a timely manner and within the statutory deadlines,” the statement said.

The watchdog is required to issue a decision within 120 working days, which means if the process is not delayed by further requests for information it will rule on whether the proposed sale can proceed by December 15th.

In a statement, the DAA said it noted the decision by the CCPC to move to a second stage investigation.

“Our 23,000 car parking spaces are fully optimised this summer to cater for passengers over the coming weeks and months. Demand for parking at Dublin Airport remains very high, with limited spaces available,” it said.

The DAA advised those without bookings to travel to the airport by public transport, taxi, or to get a lift.

Residents living in housing estates near the airport have complained over the summer about their neighbourhoods being used by people travelling out of Dublin Airport to park their cars.