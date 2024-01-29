Tyrrell Hatton to join LIV and pose more questions for Europe’s Ryder Cup team

Tyrrell Hatton will be confirmed as LIV Golf’s latest multimillion pound recruit before its new season begins on Friday, in a move which poses further questions about the make-up of Europe’s 2024 Ryder Cup team. Hatton will tee up under the LIV banner in Mayakoba, Mexico.

Hatton is to link up with his close friend and Ryder Cup team-mate Jon Rahm after overtures from the Saudi Arabian-backed circuit proved too lucrative for the Englishman to resist. LIV made Hatton its prime target after failed moves for two more of Europe’s Ryder Cup stars, Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Højgaard. Adrian Meronk, the Pole who narrowly missed out on a Ryder Cup berth last year, is also expected to feature in Mexico.

Speaking at this month’s Dubai Desert Classic, where reports of LIV’s interest in him had emerged, Hatton said: “At the moment but I’m quite happy playing PGA Tour and DP world Tour. There’s a lot of people have [had conversations] and I don’t think there is anything to shy away from.” Pressed on whether he would be remaining on the traditional tours, Hatton said: “As of right now, yes.” A LIV switch therefore seemed a strong probability if the rebel tour could match Hatton’s demands.

Rahm and Hatton would ordinarily be integral part of Luke Donald’s team for the Ryder Cup defence in New York next year. Both players intend to keep DP world Tour membership, which makes them eligible for qualification. Yet the future remains unclear while a proposed peace deal between the PGA Tour, DP world Tour and Saudi’s Public Investment Fund remains incomplete.

Hatton’s participation in Major championships beyond this year is also far from certain. Donald has suddenly been handed a headache he could well do without as Europe look to secure a rare win on American soil.

The 2024 staging of the PGA Tour’s flagship event, the Players Championship, will now be without Rahm, the Masters champion, and Hatton, who finished as the runner-up in Sawgrass last year. Brooks Koepka, the US PGA champion, was also banished from the PGA Tour after his defection to LIV. – Guardian