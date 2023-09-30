Ryder Cup updates: USA fighting back in Saturday fourballs

Europe 9.5 USA 2.5

Match 1: Hovland-Aberg 3 down Burns-Morikawa (8 holes played)

Match 2: Fleetwood-Hojgaard 3 down Homa-Harman (8)

Match 3: Rose-MacIntyre 1 down Spieth-Thomas (7)

Match 4: Fitzpatrick-McIlroy 1 up Cantlay-Clark (6)

Match 3: MacIntyre misses his putt for birdie and Justin Thomas takes advantage of his luck and straight in the middle of the cup, back in front.

Match 4: Weak shot by Rory at the 7th, work to do to save par. Or not. Great bunker shot to gimme range. “Rory, Rory!” chants from the fans. Fitzpatrick for birdie from the middle of the green misses.

Match 1: Aberg and Hovland go for the green but both miss at the 9th and have to get up and down. Burns lays up and leaves it 10-15 feet.

Match 3: Justin Thomas with the kick of the century off the heavy rough, off a slope and perfectly up to the flag to 5 feet. The sort of luck the Americans have been missing.

Match 3: Justin Rose has really turned up in the fourballs this Ryder Cup so far and holes a big birdie putt at the 6th to get Europe back all square. Spieth misses the birdie putt to tie the hole. MacIntyre on the next hole then hits a superb shot right at the flag. Could be a big change there.

Here was Rory’s great drive at the 5th:

Some news that reverberated this morning from Sky Sports’ Jamie Weir about the fractures in the US team and Patrick Cantlay:

Understand from several sources that the US team room is fractured, a split led predominantly by Patrick Cantlay.

Cantlay believes players should be paid to participate in the Ryder Cup, and is demonstrating his frustration at not being paid by refusing to wear a team cap. — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) September 30, 2023

Cantlay is a part of the only USA team down in their match today, with Clark they’re 1 down to Rory and Fitzpatrick. Rory hit the green in one on the short par 4 5th hole and has a good eagle chance. McIlroy is playing great, a far cry from the lows he felt at Whistling Straits last time out. He misses that eagle putt though from about 10 feet, straight right, missed opportunity.

The Americans are playing well this session though, Homa and previously maligned Sam Burns in particular. Scottie Scheffler was dropped for the final session, a big call by captain Zach Johnson.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Saturday fourballs at the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. It has been a shambles for the United States team so far, culminating in a truly shocking 9&7 loss for world number one Scottie Scheffler and PGA champion Brooks Koepka in foursomes to Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg. But there is a different atmosphere this afternoon as USA fight back and lead in three matches in the early stages of the foursome. Nothing short of USA domination is needed for the afternoon to make a game of it.

Rory McIlroy was on the board for his third win in three games this morning and is playing this afternoon with Matt Fitzpatrick. He birdied the fourth hole to go ahead of Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay. Shane Lowry lost his match earlier with Sepp Straka to in-form Max Homa and Brian Harman, who are currently 3 up this afternoon also.

The scores:

Hovland-Aberg 3 down Burns-Morikawa (7 holes played)

Fleetwood-Hojgaard 3 down Homa-Harman (6)

Rose-MacIntyre 1 down Spieth-Thomas (5)

Fitzpatrick-McIlroy 1 up Cantlay-Clark (4)

The scores in the earlier foursomes:

McIlroy-Fleetwood won 2&1 over Spieth-Thomas

Hovland-Aberg won 9&7 over Koepka-Scheffler

Lowry-Straka lost 4&2 to Homa-Harman

Rahm-Hatton won 2&1 to Cantlay-Schauffele