Spectator stand from Ryder Cup golf club Marco Simone goes on fire

A large spectator stand of the Rome golf course that hosted last week’s Ryder Cup was engulfed in flames on Thursday, firefighters said.

Images showed huge plumes of smoke rising from the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in the north-eastern suburb of Guidonia, where Europe regained the trophy they had lost to the United States at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Firefighters are tackling the blaze, which began at about 5.30pm local time. The cause of the fire is still unclear, and no casualties have been reported.

Local residents may be asked to vacate their homes due to the “unbreathable air”, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, which reports that all roads leading to the golf club have been closed.

Up to 250,000 fans were at Marco Simone club last week, as they watched Europe win the Ryder Cup over the United States in what was the first ever Ryder Cup to be hosted in Italy.