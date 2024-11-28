Iga Swiatek accepts one-month doping suspension

Iga Swiatek has been given a one-month doping suspension after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

The Pole was ranked world number one when she provided a sample containing the angina medication trimetazidine in an out-of-competition sample on August 12th.

A statement from the International Tennis Integrity Agency read: “The ITIA accepted that the positive test was caused by the contamination of a regulated non-prescription medication [melatonin], manufactured and sold in Poland that the player had been taking for jet lag and sleep issues, and that the violation was therefore not intentional.”

Swiatek, now ranked second, was provisionally suspended from September 22nd until October 4th, missing three tournaments, and must serve a further eight days.

READ MORE

More to follow...