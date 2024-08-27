US Open: Iga Swiatek survives error-filled start to reach second round

Top seed Iga Świątek overcame a slew of unforced errors to secure her spot in the second round of the US Open with a 6-4 7-6(6) victory over Russian lucky loser Kamilla Rakhimova on Tuesday.

Swiatek, who counts the 2022 US Open among her five Grand Slam titles, converted three of six break-point chances but also racked up 41 unforced errors en route to securing the victory in one hour and 52 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Rakhimova, who was added to the main draw as a lucky loser after another player pulled out with injury, nearly pushed the first-time meeting to a decider but squandered a trio of set points in the second-set tie-break.

Swiatek built a 4-0 double break lead and looked poised to run away with an easy win but Rakhimova consolidated a break to get within a game before Swiatek went on to seal the first set with her third love hold of the match.

The Pole consolidated an early break with another love hold for a 3-1 lead in the second set but suddenly started showing signs of frustration as her shots were off target and Rakhimova refused to back down from the challenge.

Swiatek had a chance to serve out the match but Rakhimova broke to get to 5-5 as the second set went to a tie-break where the Russian jumped ahead 6-3 before a slew of untimely mishits gifted her opponent the match.

“At the beginning [I felt] good but then I got a little bit tight and my opponent used it so I was trying to get back to my game,” said Swiatek.

“I’ve just been trying to adjust to the courts, haven’t, you know practised a lot so this time I just wanted to feel how it is on Arthur Ashe and I’m pretty sure day by day I am going to get more and more rhythm.”

The reigning French Open champion will next face Japan’s Ena Shibahara.

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka got her first victory in the US Open since 2021 with an impressive 6-3 6-2 win over 10th seed Jeļena Ostapenko.

Dressed with green and white bows on her dress and shoes, Osaka’s play on the court was as stylish as her outfit as she dispatched the Latvian in straight sets, breaking into tears when she won.

“I was trying not to cry when I walked out. Last year I watched Coco [Gauff] play and I so badly wanted to step on these courts again,” Osaka said. “I don’t know if I could. I don’t know if athletically physically if I was able to. Just to win this match and to be in this atmosphere means so much to me. So thank you.”

She will play Karolína Muchová in the next round, who beat Katie Volynets in straight sets 6-3 7-5.