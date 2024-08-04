Novak Djokovic finally gets his hands on Olympic gold

Novak Djokovic completed his career ‘golden slam’ as the 37-year-old Serb fought off Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in a magnificent Olympic men’s singles final battle at Roland Garros on Sunday.

After heartbreak in Beijing, London, Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, Djokovic simply would not be denied the one title that had eluded him for so long, winning 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in front of an enthralled crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Djokovic delivered one of the finest performances of his career to deny Alcaraz and become only the fifth player to win all four singles grand slams and the Olympic title, joining Steffi Graff, Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams.

Neither player took a backward step in a ferocious contest in which the first set alone lasted one hour 33 minutes as they wrestled for control in a series of spellbinding games.

READ MORE

Alcaraz cracked first in the tie-break and when another tie-break was required to decide the second set, again Djokovic again found another gear, sealing victory with a stunning forehand winner down the line.

Djokovic roared to the sky and after shaking hands with Alcaraz he fell to his knees on the centre of the court before climbing into the crowd to be swamped by his family and team.

The 21-year-old Alcaraz, who was denied the Olympic title to go with this year’s French Open and Wimbledon crowns, was in tears at the end.