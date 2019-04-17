St Patrick’s Athletic challenge Waterford’s right to play in Europa League

Dublin club have written to acting FAI CEO Rea Walshe over Uefa club licence rules

Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

St Patrick’s Athletic have written to acting FAI chief executive Rea Walshe arguing that the club should get the Airtricity League’s final place in the qualifying rounds of the Europa League on the basis that Waterford, who finished one place above them in last season’s table, are not eligible for a Uefa club licence.

In the letter, the club’s owner and executive chairman, Garrett Kelleher says that St Patrick’s Athletic have taken advice from the European Club Association on the matter and that they believe Waterford are in breach of a couple of the criteria laid down for being granted the license they need to compete.

On the one hand, the company that runs Waterford, Power Grade Limited, was only incorporated on December 14th, 2016, meaning that it does not meet Uefa’s licensing requirement in relation to clubs that “the membership and the contractual relationship (if any) must have lasted – at the start of the license season – for at least three consecutive years.”

The other point raised is in relation “overdue payables” or debts owed to other parties within the game. In their letter, St Patrick’s Athletic suggest that there are still football debts owed by the former Waterford United.

One of those is understood to be to former manager Roddy Collins who was awarded €13,000 in an unfair dismissals case last year at the Workplace Relations Commission. Collins had claimed that he was sacked towards the end of the 2016 season, at which point he had a year left on his contract.

At the time, Collins said he was being paid €800 per week during the season and €300 a week outside of it.

The club contends that in 2012 a reconstituted Derry City was prevented from competing in the Europa League, despite having paid off all of the outstanding football debt of the previous company, because it did not fulfil the three year requirement.

On that occasion, an appeal by Derry against the decision failed and Bohemians ultimately took their place in the competition.

This, Kelleher argues in the letter, is a precedent that St Patrick’s Athletic clearly feel should be followed. There are, he states, a number of other examples of clubs across Europe being excluded from Uefa’s club competitions on similar grounds.

It is understood that the sub-committee at the FAI that deals with European club licences is due to meet next week and announcements on who got them for this year are expected soon.

A handful of clubs across Europe fail in their attempt to obtain a licence each season and in addition to Derry City, Shelbourne were unable to participate in the 2007/08 Champions League qualifying rounds. The most common basis for a club having licensing is “overdue payables”.

In this instance, a Waterford club official said on Wednesday that he believed the dispute with Collins had been resolved and that the new company had paid off all of Waterford United’s football related debt and that that would enable the new entity to get a licence. However, he said he would seek clarification on the matter from the club. This had not arrived at the time of writing.

Attempts to reach Collins for a comment failed.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.