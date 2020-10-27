Shamrock Rovers’ trophy wait to continue as Derry City match postponed

Shamrock Rovers will have to wait a little while longer to collect the Airtricity League trophy after their game against Derry City scheduled to be played in Tallaght on Wednesday evening was postponed due a player and a member of the Brandywell backroom staff testing positive for coronavirus.

The league informed clubs last week that there would be no more postponements due to Covid-19 because of the need to get the season finished but the club have informed the association that Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency has ordered the entire squad into quarantine for 14 days.

In the circumstances the FAI has decided to refer the situation to its disciplinary committee which will decide on what, if any sanction to impose on City for its failure to fulfil the fixture.

The club’s FAI Cup quarter-final away to Sligo Rovers this weekend will be rescheduled, with the weekend of November 14th, when two other quarter-finals are already due to be played, looking like a possible alternative.