Bohemians welcome €1m in Government funding for Dalymount Park

Bohemians have welcomed the release by Government of almost €1 million to Dublin City Council and the club to fund planning and design work on the proposed redevelopment of Dalymount Park.

Announcing the fact that the €918,750 has been released, just over a year after the funding had been announced, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe described the move as “a step forward”.

Donohoe, whose constituency includes the area, described the project as “really important not just for Bohs, not only for soccer but for the continued regeneration of Phibsborough”.

Welcoming the news on social media, Bohemians said that “the home of Irish football will soon, once again, be the best stadium in the league and deliver enormously for ourselves, Shelbourne, the wider community and city”.

The project, which is to include a library and other community facilities, has been the subject of repeated delays and increased estimates in relation to cost since it was first floated.

The proposed capacity was reduced to 6,000 in 2019 when the price tag was put at around €35 million. Construction is expected to take a couple of years once work gets under way with Bohemians set to relocate to Tolka Park before both clubs move into their new, shared home.