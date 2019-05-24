Mark Travers departs Ireland squad with injury

Goalkeeper suffered a hand injury and has been released in order to let it heal

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers during a training camp in Portugal. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy is assessing his goalkeeping options after Mark Travers left the squad following an injury sustained during the training camp in Portugal.

Travers suffered a hand injury and, after undergoing medical treatment and having an x-ray, it was decided that the AFC Bournemouth player should be released in order to let it heal.

“It is an injury that Alan Kelly [goalkeeping coach] and the Doc [ALAN BYRNE]has never seen . . . he’s got a displaced fracture of his thumb,” McCarthy told FAI TV.

“It’s really sad for us because he’s a great lad to have around the place and a good goalkeeper, but he’s got to go back and get it repaired if he wants to be ready for the start of the [Premier League] season.”

Travers made his Premier League debut at the start of the month, with the 19-year-old, who grew up in Maynooth, turning in an impressive performance as Bournemouth secured a surprise victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

