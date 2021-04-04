Vera Pauw names Ireland squad for friendly matches

Vera Pauw has named her Republic of Ireland squad for next week’s friendly fixtures against Denmark and Belgium.

Ireland are due to play the Danes in Tallaght on Thursday April 8th, before travelling to play Belgium at Brussels’ King Baudouin Stadium on April 11th.

Pauw has been unable to call on the injured Megan Campbell, Leanne Kiernan and Clare Shine. Niam Reid-Burke has recently retired while Julie-Ann Russell and Nicole Douglas are unable to travel due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Harriet Scott is also absent as she takes exams. The squad are to meet on Sunday April 4th, ahead of their first fixtures since December’s Euro qualification defeat to Germany.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Grace Moloney (Reading)

Defenders: Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (Birmingham City), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)

Fixtures

Republic of Ireland v Denmark, Thursday April 8th, 6.30pm

Belgium v Republic of Ireland, Sunday April 11th, 6.30pm