Serbia 3 Republic of Ireland 2: Ireland player ratings

1 Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Didn’t have much to do early on and was well protected by his defence. Couldn’t do much about first and third goals but paid for his indecision for the second, as Mitrovic caught him off his line with a glorious lob on the run. Rating: 5

2 Séamus Coleman (Everton)

Slipped seamlessly back into life at international level and read things well in an unfamiliar role. There were no piercing forward runs down the right as he was tucked inside but it was great to see the skipper back. Rating: 6

5 Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United)

Clearly benefitting from regular football, albeit in a struggling Newcastle side, and quickly adjusted to the role of senior centre-half. Was generally solid in the air but was too easily isolated and bullied by Mitrovic for the Serbian third. Rating: 6

Dara O’Shea battles with Dusan Tadic during Ireland’s defeat to Serbia. Photograph: Andrej Cukic/EPA

20 Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion)

Was given the difficult task of marshalling the dangerous Vlahovic and did a good job on the whole, but let the Fiorentina striker go for Serbia’s equaliser. Overall an assured performance from O’Shea, both defensively and when carrying the ball out from the back. Rating: 7

7 Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur)

His selection as a wingback was presumably to offer Ireland an attacking threat down the right but he was rarely able to offer it. Helped Ireland keep possession by offering a pass on the right flank but most of his duties were defensive ones. Rating: 5

8 Alan Browne (Preston North End)

Was the driving force behind the goal, starting the move by dictating Ireland’s tempo and finishing it with a fine, towering header. The Preston man was one of Ireland’s best performers throughout and deserves to keep his starting slot for Luxembourg. Rating: 8

17 Josh Cullen (Anderlecht)

The Belgian-based midfielder was always tidy on the ball and worked doggedly off it, often breaking up the play at the base of the three. Helped Ireland retain possession and is another midfielder who deserve another crack at the weekend. Rating: 6

15 Jayson Molumby (Preston North End)

Molumby did plenty of hard work off the ball as Ireland did well to keep their shape and frustrate Serbia early on. Perhaps not as influential as his midfield partners, he was the first player hooked just after the hour mark. Rating: 5

Callum Robinson created Ireland’s opening goal against Serbia. Photograph: Nikola Krstic/Inpho

3 Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Ireland perhaps look more naturally to the right flank but the left proved more fruitful, with Stevens involved in the build-up for the goal. After that he rarely had the chance to impress going forward as he was trying to cope with the threat posed by Tadic. Rating: 5

12 Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion)

Excellent play for the goal, creating the space and standing up a fine ball to Browne at the back post. Robinson was Ireland’s best outlet going forward, but adopted the role of playmaker rather than goalscorer. Can be pleased with his efforts. Rating: 8

9 Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Leading the line for Ireland looks like an arduous task, and Connolly had to do a lot of pressing from the front while only ever seeing the ball with his back to goal. Could have earned a penalty in the second-half, then went down with cramp and was subbed after 65. Rating: 6

Stephen Kenny is still looking for his first win as Ireland manager. Photograph: Pedja Milosavljevic/Getty/AFP

Bench

Jeff Hendrick was pretty anonymous after replacing Molumby, but Robbie Brady, Shane Long and James Collins combined for Ireland’s second as they chased an unlikely point. James McClean also came off the bench but was unable to affect the outcome. Rating: 7

Manager

Kenny was bold with his selection and was rewarded with that elusive goal. On the whole Ireland kept their shape well and were disciplined off the ball, but a lack of conditioning and class told as Serbia’s cream rose to the top. Really needs that first win. Rating: 7