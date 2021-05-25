Ireland’s Andorra friendly switched to take place in Andorra

Fixture scheduled to take place in Barcelona moved after travel restrictions are eased

Ireland will now play Andorra at the Estadi Nacional. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty

The Republic of Ireland’s friendly against Andorra next month will now take place in Andorra, after travel restrictions into the country were reduced.

The June 3rd fixture had been scheduled to take place in Barcelona at Estadi Johan Cruyff - Barça’s second ground.

However it will now be held at Estadi Nacional in Andorra, the FAI confirmed on Tuesday.

After their clash with Andorra, Stephen Kenny’s side will travel to Budapest for a friendly against Hungary on June 8th.

