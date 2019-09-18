Former Rangers player Fernando Ricksen dies aged 43

Dutchman had been suffering from motor neurone disease since diagnosis in 2013

Fernando Ricksen with his wife Veronika and daughter Isabelle in 2016. Photo: VI Images via Getty Images

Former Rangers player Fernando Ricksen has died at the age of 43 following a battle with motor neurone disease, the club have announced.

Ricksen, who spent six years at Rangers until 2006, announced he was suffering from the disease in October 2013.

“Rangers is deeply saddened to announce that former player Fernando Ricksen passed away this morning following his battle with motor neurone disease,” the Scottish club said on their official website.

“Fernando spent six trophy-laden seasons at Ibrox having initially joined a number of other Dutch players under manager Dick Advocaat in the summer of 2000.”

Rangers added: “The thoughts of everyone at Rangers is today with his wife Veronika, his daughter Isabella and all his family and friends.”

Ricksen, who won 12 caps for Holland, was signed by Rangers from AZ Alkmaar for £3.75 million in 2000.

He raised awareness and funds to help other sufferers of motor neurone disease through the Fernando Ricksen Foundation.

A benefit match for the Dutchman, held at Ibrox in January 2015, saw more than 41,000 fans attend Ibrox and raised £320,000, with the proceeds split between Fernando, his daughter Isabella, MND Scotland and the Rangers Charity Foundation.

