Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson ruled out for six to eight weeks

Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery on an adductor injury.

Henderson pulled up with a groin problem during last Saturday’s derby defeat by Everton and scans revealed an operation would be required. He will be absent for at least five Liverpool games and England’s World Cup qualifying triple header at the end of March.

The news is the latest setback to befall Jürgen Klopp in a campaign plagued by injuries and problems, and comes with Liverpool facing a fight to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

A club statement said: “Henderson has successfully had a corrective procedure carried out on the adductor injury. He will begin a rehabilitation programme immediately. No specific timescale is being placed upon his return; however, the 30-year-old is ruled out initially until after the March international break.

“Henderson’s recovery will be closely monitored by the club’s medical department and his progression during his rehab work will determine when he is able to resume full training.”

The midfielder has been deputising in central defence recently as a result of injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joël Matip and Fabinho. Only Fabinho is expected to return this season and Klopp’s centre-back options for Sunday’s visit to Sheffield United include new signings Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies, plus Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams.

Henderson will miss Thursday’s home game against Chelsea, which could have major repercussions for Liverpool’s chances of a top-four finish, and the Champions League last-16 second leg against RB Leipzig. He could also be absent for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, scheduled for 6-7 April, should Liverpool advance. They lead Leipzig 2-0.

England play World Cup qualifiers at home to San Marino and Poland and away to Albania. – Guardian