Your weekend Premier League team news

Saturday, September 28th

Aston Villa (18) v Burnley (9)

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is expected to make wholesale changes again. Smith made nine alterations for the midweek Carabao Cup win at Brighton, but the likes of Tom Heaton, Tyrone Mings, Jack Grealish, Bjorn Engels and Wesley are likely to return. The Villa manager has reported no new injuries, but Jonathan Kodjia (fractured cheekbone), Henri Lansbury (ankle) and James Chester (hamstring) are still out.

Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson could make his return after a month out with a calf injury. Clarets boss Sean Dyche has been reluctant to rush the Icelander back but he has trained this week with no setbacks and could replace Jeff Hendrick on the right. Left-winger Dwight McNeil is expected to have recovered from a dead leg but midfielder Danny Drinkwater (ankle) is still sidelined.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Aston Villa L W L D L; Burnley L D L D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) 3; Ashley Barnes (Burnley) 4

Match odds: H 7-5 A 2-1 D 12-5

Referee: Lee Mason (Lancashire)

Bournemouth (6) v West Ham (5)

Bournemouth have been boosted by the return to fitness of Simon Francis (knee), Lloyd Kelly (ankle) and Arnaut Danjuma (foot). Cherries boss Eddie Howe reported no fresh injury concerns, with Charlie Daniels (knee), Dan Gosling (hip), Adam Smith (hamstring), David Brooks (ankle) and Junior Stanislas (knee) all continuing their own recovery.

Manuel Lanzini is back in the West Ham squad after a foot injury. Michail Antonio is still recovering from hamstring surgery and Winston Reid remains a long-term absentee after a knee injury. Boss Manuel Pellegrini made nine changes for the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Oxford and will probably revert to the side which beat Manchester United on Sunday.

Last season: Bournemouth 2 West Ham 0, West Ham 1 Bournemouth 2

Last five league matches: Bournemouth W L L W W; West Ham D W W D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 4; Sebastien Haller (West Ham) 3

Match odds: H 9-1 A 1-3 D 4-1

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

Chelsea (11) v Brighton (15)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard expects to have defender Andreas Christensen

available. He has returned to training after suffering a knee knock

in last weekend’s loss to Liverpool, but left-back Emerson Palmieri, who

sustained a thigh problem in that game, will miss out. Defender Antonio Rudiger (groin) and midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles) remain unavailable, while striker Olivier Giroud will be assessed following illness.

Brighton will be without centre-back Shane Duffy after the Republic of Ireland international suffered a calf problem in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat against Aston Villa. Glenn Murray (ankle) should be available having returned to training, while Iran forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh could come into contention again following an injury picked up during the international break. Winger Leandro Trossard (groin) continues his recovery, along with Solly March (thigh) and defender Bernardo. Jose Izquierdo (knee) and Ezequiel Schelotto (knee) also remain sidelined.

Last season: Chelsea 3 Brighton 0, Brighton 1 Chelsea 2

Last five league matches: Chelsea D W D W L; Brighton D L L D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 7; Neal Maupay (Brighton) 2

Match odds: H 42-100 A 7-1 D 7-2

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

Crystal Palace (12) v Norwich (16)

Palace manager Roy Hodgson could have Connor Wickham back in the matchday squad. The forward has not played since the Carabao Cup second-round defeat on penalties to Colchester on August 27, but returned to first-team training this week after an ankle injury. Wickham’s return would boost the Eagles’ attacking prospects, with Palace scoring a paltry four times in six league games this season. Centre-back James Tomkins will also hope to feature against Norwich after playing an hour for the under-23s on Monday against QPR on his return from a groin injury he suffered in April.

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul is set to be out with a back problem, but defender Max Aarons will travel with the squad after recovering from an ankle injury. Goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann (groin) will also be monitored, so Northern Ireland international Michael McGovern is on standby. Midfielder Alex Tettey picked up a minor groin problem in the defeat at Burnley, so is not involved.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace L W W L D; Norwich W L L W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) 2; Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 6

Match odds: H 19-20 A 14-5 D 13-5

Referee: Jonathan Moss (County Durham)

Everton (14) v Manchester City (2) (kick-off: 5.30pm)

Everton will still be without Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin for the visit of the champions. Gbamin continues to be sidelined by a thigh problem while Gomes is not yet back in full training because of a rib issue. Manager Marco Silva hopes Gomes will be fit for next weekend’s trip to Burnley, or at the very latest after the international break.

Nicolas Otamendi and Fernandinho are again expected to play in central defence for City. Centre-backs John Stones (thigh) and Aymeric Laporte (knee) are both out injured and teenagers Eric Garcia and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who both played at Preston in midweek, are the only other specialist options. A number of other players are likely to return after being rested at Preston including Ederson, Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne.

Last season: Everton 0 Man City 2, Man City 3 Everton 1

Last five league matches: Everton W L W L L; Manchester City D W W L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Richarlison & Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 3; Sergio Aguero (Man City) 8

Match odds: H 10-1 A 27-100 D 24-5

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Sheffield United (10) v Liverpool (1) (kick-off: 12.30pm)

David McGoldrick is a major doubt for the Blades. The Republic of Ireland international has missed the last two matches with a muscle injury and, at his press conference on Thursday morning, United boss Chris Wilder was not optimistic about McGoldrick’s chances of being fit for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Fellow striker Billy Sharp is suspended and will serve the second game of a three-match ban but on-loan Everton midfielder Mo Besic returns to contention having been unable to play against his parent club last weekend.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is closing in on a first-team comeback as he returns to training this weekend but he is not in contention for Bramall Lane. The Brazil international has been sidelined with a calf injury since the opening match of the season on August 9th. Forwards Sadio Mane (dead leg) and Divock Origi (ankle) have both recovered and trained this week but midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is out with a calf problem.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Sheff Utd W L D L W; Liverpool W W W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): John Lundstram, Oli McBurnie, Lys Mousset, Oliver Norwood, Callum Robinson, Billy Sharp & Richard Stearman (Sheff Utd) 1; Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 6

Match odds: H 9-1 A 1-3 D 4-1

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Tottenham (7) v Southampton (13)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino will recall his big guns against Saints. The Argentinian made 10 changes as his side were embarrassingly dumped out of the Carabao Cup at League Two Colchester on Tuesday. Giovani Lo Celso (hip) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) remain injured but there are no fresh selection issues.

Southampton are likely to be without back-up goalkeeper Alex McCarthy in north London. McCarthy has a minor muscle injury following Tuesday’s 4-0 Carabao Cup win at Portsmouth, which could mean a place on the bench for 21-year-old Harry Lewis. Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has no other fresh injury concerns but winger Moussa Djenepo (leg) remains sidelined.

Last season: Southampton 2 Tottenham 1, Tottenham 3 Southampton 1

Last five league matches: Tottenham D L D W L; Southampton L W D W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Harry Kane (Tottenham) 5; Danny Ings (Southampton) 3

Match odds: H 42-100 A 7-1 D 18-5

Referee: Scott Graham (Oxfordshire)

Wolves (19) v Watford (20)

Wolves will be without summer signings Meritan Shabani, who could be sidelined for the rest of the season, and Bruno Jordao. Shabani ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament during his first appearance for the club in the midweek Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out win against Reading. Jordao will be out for several weeks after sustaining an ankle injury during his debut on Tuesday night. Midfielder Romain Saiss is back in contention after suspension.

Bottom club Watford could have Northern Ireland defender Craig Cathcart available again following a thigh injury. Forward Danny Welbeck is in contention after scoring his first Hornets goal in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Swansea. Club captain Troy Deeney continues his recovery from knee surgery, while fellow striker Isaac Success is out with a groin problem.

Last season: Watford 1 Wolves 2, Wolves 0 Watford 2

Last five league matches: Wolves D D L L D; Watford L L D D L

Top scorers (all competitions): Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 8; Roberto Pereyra (Watford) 2

Match odds: H 17-20 A 17-5 D 5-2

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

Sunday, September 29th

Leicester (3) v Newcastle (17) (kick-off: 4.30pm)

James Maddison is a major injury concern for Leicester. The midfielder is battling to be fit after taking a knock to his ankle during the 2-1 win against Tottenham and Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has described his involvement against the Magpies as “very questionable”. Depending on how Rodgers sets up his side on Sunday, his options to replace Maddison include Demarai Gray, Dennis Praet and Hamza Choudhury.

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is out of the trip to the King Power Stadium because of a hamstring injury. Shelvey suffered a grade two tear during last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Brighton and is facing several weeks on the sidelines, although Sean Longstaff’s return to fitness after an ankle problem is a welcome boost.

Last season: Leicester 0 Newcastle 1, Newcastle 0 Leicester 2

Last five league matches: Leicester D W W L W; Newcastle L W D L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 3; Joelinton, Yoshinori Muto, Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey & Jetro Willems (Newcastle) 1.

Match odds: H 52-100 A 6-1 D 3-1

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Monday, September 30th

Manchester United (8) v Arsenal (4) (kick-off: 8pm)

Paul Pogba is a doubt for United because of a swollen ankle. The Frenchman returned to action for the first time since suffering the injury at Southampton last month but the issue has flared up again, leaving the midfielder touch and go to face the Gunners. Forward pair Anthony Martial (thigh) and Marcus Rashford (groin) are unlikely to feature while Phil Jones is definitely out but fellow defender Luke Shaw returned to training on Friday after a month on the sidelines with a hamstring complaint.

Arsenal could hand a Premier League debut to Kieran Tierney at Old Trafford. The full-back was injured when he joined from Celtic but made his bow in the Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest, with Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding also making long-awaited returns in midweek. Alexandre Lacazette (ankle) is missing and Emile Smith Rowe (concussion) is also out.

Last season: Arsenal 2 Man Utd 0, Man Utd 2 Arsenal 2

Last five league matches: Man Utd D L D W L; Arsenal W L D D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Daniel James & Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 3; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 7

Match odds: H 13-10 A 2-1 D 5-2

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)