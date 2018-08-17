Weekend Premier League team news

SATURDAY (3.0 unless stated)



Cardiff (17) v Newcastle (14), 12.30pm – Live on Sky Sports Premier League

New signing Harry Arter is expected to make his Cardiff bow after having to sit out against his parent club Bournemouth. Kenneth Zohore (groin) faces a late fitness test after missing the 2-0 Cherries defeat, but Aron Gunnarsson (knee) definitely misses out.

Newcastle could hand full debuts to a host of their summer signings. Forwards Salomon Rondon and Yoshinori Muto came off the bench in defeat to Tottenham on the opening day, while fellow new recruits Fabian Schar, Ki Sung-yueng and Federico Fernandez are all yet to feature.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Cardiff W L W D L; Newcastle L L L W L

Top scorers: Joselu (Newcastle) 1

Match odds: H 19-10 A 29-20 D 11-5

Referee: Craig Pawson

Everton (9) v Southampton (12)

Yerry Mina will sit out due to a foot problem but fellow new arrivals Kurt Zouma and Bernard could make their Toffees debuts. Andre Gomes, the other player who joined last week, is still recovering from a hamstring injury and Phil Jagielka is suspended.

Southampton could be without summer signing Mohamed Elyounoussi, who has a hamstring problem and is unlikely to be risked at Goodison Park. Stuart Armstrong has shaken off a knock and should be available, while Danny Ings could make his first start since his deadline day move from Liverpool.

Last season: Everton 1 Southampton 1, Southampton 4 Everton 1

Last five league matches: Everton W W D L D; Southampton W D W L D

Top scorers: Richarlison (Everton) 2

Match odds: H 19-20 A 16-5 D 9-4

Referee: Lee Mason

Leicester (13) v Wolves (10)

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy looks set to make his first start of the season. The England international came on and scored in last Friday’s 2-1 loss at Manchester United having returned to training earlier that week after his post-World Cup break, and Foxes boss Claude Puel has said he thinks Vardy has a “good chance” of starting this weekend.

Wolves could hand a debut to record signing Adama Traore. The former Middlesbrough winger came in on the eve of the transfer deadline and did not feature in the 2-2 draw with Everton last weekend. Leander Dendoncker was in a similar position and could also make his Wolves bow at the King Power Stadium, although Ivan Cavaleiro (back) will be missing.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Leicester L L W L L; Wolverhampton W W D L D

Top scorers: Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 1; Ruben Neves & Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton) 1

Match odds: H 21-20 A 13-5 D 12-5

Referee: Mike Dean

Tottenham (8) v Fulham (18) – Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Son Heung-min will be missing for Tottenham’s Wembley return. The South Korean is currently away with his country at the Asian Games and will miss the next few weeks. Erik Lamela and Harry Winks have returned to training but Victor Wanyama (knee) remains out.

Fulham are again without defenders Tim Ream and Alfie Mawson due to injury. Left back Joe Bryan has recovered from the ankle problem picked up in the defeat by Crystal Palace but defender Denis Odoi is still suspended after his red card in the Sky Bet Championship playoff final last season.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Tottenham Hotspur W L W W W; Fulham D W W L L

Top scorers: Jan Vertonghen & Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 1

Match odds: H 1-4 A 10-1 D 24-5

Referee: Anthony Taylor

West Ham (20) v Bournemouth (3)

New signings Lucas Perez and Carlos Sanchez will be added to West Ham’s squad for the clash. Andy Carroll, Winston Reid and Manuel Lanzini remain long-term injury absentees but boss Manuel Pellegrini has an otherwise fully-fit squad.

Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma, the club’s record signing, could be in line for his debut after building up match fitness during a full week of training. Defender Diego Rico, who joined from Leganes, is in the middle of a three-game suspension after picking up a red card in his final La Liga match last season.

Last season: West Ham 1 AFC Bournemouth 1, AFC Bournemouth 3 West Ham 3

Last five league matches: West Ham L W D W L; AFC Bournemouth L L W W W

Top scorers: Callum Wilson & Ryan Fraser (AFC Bournemouth) 1

Match odds: H 23-20 A 23-10 D 12-5

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Chelsea (2) v Arsenal (15), 5.30 – Live BT Sport 1

Cesc Fabregas is unavailable for Chelsea’s clash with his former club. His minor knee injury could present a chance for Mateo Kovacic, on loan from Real Madrid, to make his debut.

Arsenal will be without Ainsley Maitland-Niles for the clash. The England Under-21s international suffered a small fracture to his leg in last weekend’s defeat to Manchester City and faces up to two months out. He is likely to be replaced by fit-again Nacho Monreal.

Last season: Arsenal 2 Chelsea 2, Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Last five league matches: Chelsea W W D L W; Arsenal L W L W L

Top scorers: Pedro, Jorginho & N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) 1

Match odds: H 5-6 A 3-1 D 11-4

Referee: Martin Atkinson

SUNDAY (1.30 unless stated)

Burnley (11) v Watford (6)

Matej Vydra will not make his Burnley debut against Watford as he is short of match fitness after a disrupted pre-season at Derby. Sean Dyche will make several changes after Thursday’s Europa League win over Istanbul Basaksehir but Robbie Brady, Steven Defour, Nick Pope and Tom Heaton remain on the injury list.

Watford boss Javi Gracia has no fresh injury problems ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match at Burnley. Winger Gerard Deulofeu continues his recovery from a minor abdominal problem, along with midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah. Forward Stefano Okaka is expected to return to full training next week.

Last season: Watford 1 Burnley 2, Burnley 1 Watford 0

Last five league matches: Burnley D D L L D; Watford D L W L W

Top scorers: Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood & Jack Cork (Burnley) 1; Roberto Pereyra (Watford) 2

Match odds: H 11-8 A 9-4 D 2-1

Referee: Paul Tierney

Manchester City (5) v Huddersfield (19) – Live Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Champions Manchester City are without midfielder Kevin De Bruyne for the clash. The Belgium international has been sidelined for three months with a knee injury but fellow playmaker David Silva could return after a leg problem.

Huddersfield defender Mathias Jorgensen will miss Sunday’s game, while midfielder Jonathan Hogg is doubtful. Denmark centre half Jorgensen will be sidelined for up to seven days after sustaining a muscle strain in training this week and Hogg has a slight hip complaint and will be assessed.

Last season: Man City 0 Huddersfield 0, Huddersfield 1 Man City 2

Last five league matches: Man City W D W W W; Huddersfield L D D L L

Top scorers: Sergio Aguero (Man City) 2

Match odds: H 1-16 A 28-1 D 11-1

Referee: Andre Marriner

Brighton (16) v Manchester United (7), 4.0 – Live Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Brighton will be without captain Bruno after the Spanish defender injured his hamstring during the opening-day defeat at Watford. He could be replaced by deadline-day signing Martin Montoya, who is available to make his debut.

Manchester United have no fresh injury worries. Nemanja Matic and Antonio Valencia returned to training on Thursday but are not fit to be selected yet, while boss Jose Mourinho was unclear on the availability of Jesse Lingard.

Last season: Brighton 1 Man Utd 0, Man Utd 1 Brighton 0

Last five league matches: Brighton D W L L L; Man Utd W L D W W

Top scorers: Anders Dreyer (Brighton) 1; Paul Pogba & Luke Shaw (Man Utd) 1,

Match odds: H 19-5 A 3-4 D 13-5

Referee: Kevin Friend

MONDAY

Crystal Palace (4) v Liverpool (1), 8.0 – Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Max Meyer could make his Crystal Palace debut on Monday. The summer signing from Schalke missed last weekend’s 2-0 win at Fulham as he fought for full match fitness.

Liverpool could bring Joel Matip into their squad. Defender Matip has not played for the club since March but is back in training after hip trouble and may feature on the bench, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez in place.

Last season: Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2, Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 0

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace D W W W W; Liverpool D D L W W

Top scorers: Jeff Schlupp & Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 1; Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 2

Match odds: H 5-1 A 4-9 D 15-4

Referee: Michael Oliver