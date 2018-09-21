The weekend’s Premier League team news

Saturday, September 22nd

Fulham (15) v Watford (4) (12.30pm ko)

Fulham will be without Tom Cairney and Neeskens Kebano for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Watford at Craven Cottage. Cairney continues to nurse a foot concern, with Kebano still unable to shake off an ankle problem. Defender Tim Ream is back in training after a thigh injury.

Watford reported no fresh injury problems. Winger Gerard Deulofeu is closing in on a return to full training after an abdominal problem and Nathaniel Chalobah continues his recovery from a serious knee injury so could be on the bench again. Tom Cleverley (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Fulham L L W D L; Watford W W W W L

Top scorers: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 4; Roberto Pereyra (Watford) 3

Match odds: H 29-20 A 9-5 D 12-5

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire)

Burnley (20) v AFC Bournemouth (5)

Burnley will be without defender Ben Gibson for the Premier League clash against Bournemouth at Turf Moor. Gibson has undergone minor hernia surgery and is set to be sidelined for several weeks. Midfielder Steven Defour continue their comebacks from long-term absences but are not yet ready for the first team.

Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels and midfielder Kyle Taylor are both fitness doubts. Left-back Daniels has been sidelined by a knee injury, while Taylor has picked up a calf problem. Winger Junior Stanislas made a welcome return from a serious knee injury with a run-out in the Hampshire Senior Cup on Tuesday, so could feature.

Last season: Burnley 1 AFC Bournemouth 2 AFC Bournemouth 1 Burnley 2

Last five league matches: Burnley D L L L L; AFC Bournemouth W W D L W

Top scorers: Chris Wood , Jack Cork & James Tarkowski (Burnley) 2; Ryan Fraser (AFC Bournemouth) 4

Match odds: H 15-8 A 29-20 D 23-10

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Cardiff (17) v Manchester City (3)

Neil Warnock will assess “one or two niggles” before naming the Cardiff side who will take on Premier League champions Manchester City at home. On-loan midfielder Harry Arter should be fit after being forced off by illness at Chelsea last weekend, but Aron Gunnarsson (knock) misses out.

Manchester City will again be without left-back Benjamin Mendy (foot) with Fabian Delph is likely to continue to deputise. Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (knee) and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (Achilles) remain on the long-term injury list.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Cardiff L D D L L; Man City W W D W W

Top scorers: Ferrando Victor Camarasa, Danny Ward, Souleymane Bamba, Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff) 1, Sergio Aguero (Man City) 5

Match odds: H 16-1 A 3-20 D 13-2

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Crystal Palace (12) v Newcastle (19)

Christian Benteke will be Crystal Palace’s only significant absentee when they host Newcastle. The striker remains sidelined with a knee injury so Jordan Ayew is expected to continue to deputise. Scott Dann and Connor Wickham continue their recoveries from long-term knee injuries.

Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles is fit to take his place in the squad for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace after an ankle problem. Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey looks set to return and only defender Florian Lejeune (knee ligaments) is missing.

Last season: Crystal Palace 1 Newcastle 1 Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace W L L L W; Newcastle L D L L L

Top scorers: Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 3; Mato Joselu (Newcastle) 2

Match odds: H 19-20 A 13-5 D 23-10

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

Leicester (11) v Huddersfield (18)

Leicester will be without captain Wes Morgan for their home game against Huddersfield. Morgan is suspended after his red card in the defeat at Bournemouth with Jonny Evans a likely replacement in the centre of defence. Defender Harry Maguire could be rested.

Jonathan Hogg will return to contention after a three-game ban following his dismissal against Cardiff. Defender Erik Durm is available after a back problem and Ramadan Sobhi (knee) remains boss David Wagner’s only absentee.

Last season: Leicester 3 Huddersfield 0 Huddersfield 1 Leicester 1

Last five league matches: Leicester L W W L L; Huddersfield L L D D L

Top scorers: James Maddison & Rachid Ghezzal (Leicester) 2; Phillip Billing & Jon Stankovic (Huddersfield) 1

Match odds: H 8-13 A 24-5 D 11-4

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

Liverpool (2) v Southampton (13)

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is fit to start against Southampton at Anfield. The Brazil international was only a substitute for the Champions League victory over Paris St Germain because of an eye injury. Fellow forward Dominic Solanke is back after concussion but Divock Origi (ankle) and Dejan Lovren (hip) remain out.

Southampton must do without on-loan forward Danny Ings for the Premier League trip to Liverpool. Ings, who has scored three times this season, is ineligible for the match at Anfield under the terms of his season-long switch from the Reds. Forward Manolo Gabbiadini faces a late fitness test on a hamstring problem.

Last season: Southampton 0 Liverpool 2 Liverpool 3 Southampton 0

Last five league matches: Liverpool W W W W W; Southampton D L L W D

Top scorers: Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 4; Danny Ings (Southampton) 3

Match odds: H 2-11 A 14-1 D 6-1

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

Manchester United (8) v Wolves (9)

Marcus Rashford and Nemanja Matic will miss Manchester United’s return to

Premier League action against Wolves through suspension. Antonio Valencia

and Jesse Lingard are back in contention after being rested and Phil Jones could return, but Ander Herrera and Marcos Rojo are not fit.

Wolves are likely to be unchanged for a sixth consecutive Premier League game. Portuguese winger Ivan Cavaleiro is expected to be Wolves’ only absentee as he continues his recovery from a back injury.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Man Utd W L L W W; Wolves D L D W W

Top scorers: Romelu Lukaku & Paul Pogba (Man Utd) 4; Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 2

Match odds: H 6-10 A 9-2 D 3-1

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

Brighton (14) v Tottenham (6) (5.30pm ko)

Pascal Gross remains Brighton’s only absentee ahead of Saturday’s Premier

League clash with Tottenham. The German midfielder is sidelined with an ankle injury. Winger Jose Izquierdo and forward Florin Andone are awaiting their first appearances of the season after returning to fitness.

Tottenham will assess Dele Alli after he returned to training following a hamstring injury. Moussa Sissoko (knee) is also back in training but Hugo Lloris (thigh) will again miss out. Toby Alderweireld and Kieran Trippier return to the squad.

Last season: Brighton 1 Tottenham 1 Tottenham 2 Brighton 0

Last five league matches: Brighton L W L D D; Tottenham W W W L L

Top scorers: Glenn Murray (Brighton) 4; Rodrigues Lucas Moura (Tottenham) 3

Match odds: H 17-5 A 78-100 D 27-10

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)

Sunday, September 23rd

West Ham (16) v Chelsea (1) (1.30pm)

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is hopeful Marko Arnautovic will be fit to face Chelsea. Arnautovic (knee) was substituted in the second half of West Ham’s 3-1 victory at Everton. Javier Hernandez (flu) is a doubt, while Jack Wilshere (ankle) is sidelined after surgery. Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini and Winston Reid remain long-term absentees.

Pedro is a major doubt for Chelsea after he sustained a shoulder injury in Thursday night’s Europa League win at PAOK. Eden Hazard and David Luiz are expected to return against the Hammers, while Mateo Kovacic has a minor injury and may miss out again.

Last season: Chelsea 1 West Ham 1 West Ham 1 Chelsea 0

Last five league matches: West Ham L L L L W; Chelsea W W W W W

Top scorers: Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) 3; Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 5

Match odds: H 24-5 A 52-100 D 17-5

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)

Arsenal (7) v Everton (10) (4.0pm)

Unai Emery is likely to recall a number of first-team regulars for Arsenal’s

Premier League clash at home to Everton on Sunday with the likes of Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette pushing for returns.

Laurent Koscielny (Achilles), Sead Kolasinac (knee), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (leg) and Carl Jenkinson (ankle) remain absent.

Everton’s joint top-scorer Richarlison returns to the squad following

suspension. Defender Yerry Mina could come into contention for his debut after a full week of training following a foot problem. Fellow centre-back Phil Jagielka (knee), Andre Gomes (hamstring) and Seamus Coleman (foot) remain sidelined.

Last season: Arsenal 5 Everton 1 Everton 2 Arsenal 5

Last five league matches: Arsenal L L W W W; Everton D W D D L

Top scorers: Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nacho Monreal & Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) 1, Dominic Calvert-Lewin & de Andrade Richarlison (Everton) 3

Match odds: H 47-100 A 5-1 D 15-4

Referee: Jonathan Moss (County Durham)