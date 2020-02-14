Premier League weekend team news

SATURDAY

Southampton (13) v Burnley (11), 12.30 – Live BT Sport 1

Southampton are hopeful James Ward-Prowse will overcome a nasty leg injury, having returned to training after suffering a deep gash during last week’s FA Cup loss to Tottenham. Kyle Walker-Peters, who joined on loan from Spurs last month, could make his Saints debut.

Burnley will again be without Ashley Barnes (hernia) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring). Matt Lowton (knee) is a major doubt so Phil Bardsley could start, while Charlie Taylor (hamstring) should be fit. New signing Josh Brownhill could also be involved in the matchday squad for the first time.

Last season: Burnley 1 Southampton 1, Southampton 0 Burnley 0

Last five league matches: Southampton W W L W L; Burnley L L W W D

Top scorers: Danny Ings (Southampton) 17; Chris Wood (Burnley) 10

Match odds: H 78-100 D 13-5 A 15-4

Referee: Simon Hooper

Norwich (20) v Liverpool (1), 5.30 – Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Norwich will have centre back Ben Godfrey available again following a three-match suspension. Head coach Daniel Farke confirmed there were no fresh selection concerns following the winter break, while Swiss centre back Timm Klose continues his long-term recovery from a serious knee injury.

Forward Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner both return to Liverpool’s squad after injury. Mane has missed the last four matches with a hamstring problem, while Milner has been out since January 5th with a similar issue. Midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) remains sidelined.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Norwich D L W L D; Liverpool W W W W W

Top scorers: Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 11; Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 18

Match odds: H 9-1 D 5-1 A 27-100

Referee: Stuart Attwell

SUNDAY

Aston Villa (17) v Tottenham Hotspur (6), 2.0 – Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

New signing Borja Baston comes into contention for Aston Villa. Striker Baston, signed late on transfer deadline day from Swansea, is set to replace Keinan Davis on the bench due to the 22-year-old collecting another hamstring injury in a recent Under-23s match. Manager Dean Smith remains without striker Wesley (knee), midfielder John McGinn (fractured ankle) and goalkeepers Tom Heaton (knee) and Jed Steer (calf).

Tottenham welcome back Steven Bergwijn, Ben Davies and Giovani Lo Celso. Bergwijn was ineligible for Spurs’ FA Cup game with Southampton while Lo Celso (thigh) and Davies (ankle) were unfit. Erik Lamela (groin) will be assessed, but Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Juan Foyth miss out.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Aston Villa W L D W L; Tottenham Hotspur L L D W W

Top scorers: Mbwana Samatta (Aston Villa) 11; Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 17

Match odds: H 3-1 D 14-5 A 17-20

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Arsenal (10) v Newcastle (12), 4.0 – Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Arsenal will continue to be without January recruits Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari. The match on Sunday will come too soon for Mari, who is expected to join the squad in the next week or so, while Soares will have to wait longer and is yet to return to training. Kieran Tierney will also miss out with a long-term shoulder injury, although manager Mikel Arteta could have Sead Kolasinac and Reiss Nelson back in contention after they both had thigh problems.

Newcastle striker Joelinton is fit to take his place after recovering from a rib problem. Dwight Gayle (hamstring) and Yoshinori Muto (hip) are back in training but unlikely to travel, while Andy Carroll (hip) remains on the sidelines along with Emil Krafth (ankle), Jetro Willems (knee), Paul Dummett, Javier Manquillo and Jonjo Shelvey (all hamstring).

Last season: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0, Newcastle 1 Arsenal 2

Last five league matches: Arsenal W D D D D; Newcastle L D W D D

Top scorers: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 16; Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle) 5

Match odds: H 42-100 D 7-2 A 7-1

Referee: Lee Mason

MONDAY

Chelsea (4) v Man Utd (8), 8.0 – Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Tammy Abraham faces a late fitness test having missed several training sessions this week with an ankle problem. Christian Pulisic (adductor) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles) will both miss out, with neither man match fit despite being in training.

Deadline-day signing Odion Ighalo will be part of Manchester United’s squad. United fan Ighalo joined on loan until the end of the season on January 31st but has not been training at Carrington due to concerns about the coronavirus. Nemanja Matic is available again after suspension, but Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Axel Tuanzebe remain sidelined.

Last season: Man Utd 1 Chelsea 1, Chelsea 2 Man Utd 2

Last five league matches: Chelsea D W L D D; Man Utd L W L L D

Top scorers: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 15; Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 19

Match odds: H 5-6 D 27-10 A 10-3

Referee: Anthony Taylor