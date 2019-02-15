Ireland’s Matt Doherty signs new deal with Wolves

Wolves club captain Conor Coady and Republic of Ireland defender Matt Doherty have signed new long-term contracts with the Premier League club.

Coady, 25, and Doherty, 27, have both agreed new four-and-a-half-year deals, Wolves announced on their official website.

“Conor Coady and Matt Doherty have committed their long-term futures to Wolves by agreeing new deals until 2023,” read a statement.

“Wolves’ longest-serving player, Doherty, like Coady, has put pen to paper on a new-four-and-a-half-year deal.”

Doherty, who arrived at Molineux from Bohemians in 2010, made his 200th league appearance for Wolves earlier this season.

Coady, who progressed through Liverpool’s academy, joined Wolves in 2015 after loan spells with Sheffield United and Huddersfield and has been a regular in the Premier League this season, making 26 appearances.