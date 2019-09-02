Henrikh Mkhitaryan leaves Arsenal on loan to AS Roma

Roma have agreed a deal to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan on loan from Arsenal with an option to buy the attacking midfielder.

Mkhitaryan arrived in the Italian capital on Monday to conclude the deal in the final hours of the European transfer window, with Arsenal later confirming his move.

The 30-year-old Armenian signed for Arsenal in January 2018 from Manchester United in a swap involving Alexis Sanchez. Eighteen months later both players have left their clubs for loan moves to Serie A, Sanchez having joined Inter Milan last week.

Mkhitaryan came on during Arsenal’s draw with Tottenham on Sunday but has not started since the opening day.

He is the third experienced player moved on by Unai Emery in the final days of the window, following Nacho Monreal and Mohamed Elneny, who have joined Real Sociedad and Besiktas respectively. – Guardian