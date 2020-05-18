Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested, reports

Police responded to reports of an unwell woman at his home on Sunday morning

Jacob Steinburg

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to reports. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

Hudson-Odoi was reportedly taken into custody by police officers responding to a report of an unwell woman at his home. The 19-year-old England forward was later released and bailed. According to reports, Hudson-Odoi was joined by the woman in contravention of coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan police said: “Police and London ambulance service were called at 03:53hr on Sunday 17th May to a report of an unwell woman. She was taken to hospital. A man was arrested at the scene. He was released from custody and bailed. Enquiries continue.”

Chelsea declined to comment. Hudson-Odoi recovered from coronavirus after testing positive for the virus in March. - Guardian

