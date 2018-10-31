Carabao Cup round-up: Spurs see off West Ham despite 48-hour break

West Ham United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3

Son Heung-min scored his first goals of the season to fire Tottenham into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The South Korean forward marked his 150th appearance for Spurs with the opening two goals in a 3-1 victory at London rivals West Ham.

The Hammers came from 2-0 down to knock Tottenham out at the same stage last season but there was to be no repeat of those Wembley heroics in east London.

Lucas Perez did briefly halve the deficit but Fernando Llorente, handed a rare run-out with Harry Kane rested, wrapped up victory for Spurs.

Arsenal 2 Blackpool 1

Arsenal made hard work of dispatching Blackpool in the Carabao Cup but the Gunners progressed as both sides finished with 10 men at the Emirates Stadium.

The hosts appeared to be coasting after Stephan Lichtsteiner’s first goal for the club was added to by Emile Smith Rowe.

Arsenal’s Stephan Lichtsteiner scores the opening goal during their Carabao Cup win over Blackpool. Photo: Ben Stansall/Getty Images

But Blackpool rallied and, after Matteo Guendouzi had been sent off for two fouls on Jordan Thompson, Paudie O’Connor reduced the arrears before also being dismissed as Arsenal secured a narrow 2-1 victory.

Middlesbrough 1 Crystal Palace 0

Lewis Wing blasted Middlesbrough into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals as his first senior goal for the club dumped Premier League Crystal Palace out of the competition.

The midfielder, who was playing Northern League football for Shildon and working in a factory 20 months ago, thumped home a 25-yard piledriver in first-half stoppage time to clinch a 1-0 victory for Sky Bet Championship Boro in front of a crowd of 11,850 at the Riverside Stadium.

It was little more than the home side deserved on a night when both Tony Pulis and Roy Hodgson made eight changes as the Teessiders found the greater cohesion despite having on-loan Southampton midfielder Sam McQueen carried off on a stretcher before the break.