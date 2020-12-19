Callum Wilson penalty rescues point for Newcastle against 10-man Fulham

Newcastle 1 Fulham 1

Callum Wilson’s eighth goal of the season handed Newcastle a draw they scarcely deserved as 10-man Fulham saw two points slip from their grasp.

Wilson won and converted a 64th-minute penalty to snatch a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park, in the process equalling his Premier League tally for Bournemouth in the whole of last season.

Fulham, who had defender Joachim Andersen sent off for the challenge which led to the spot-kick, were deservedly ahead at the break courtesy of Matt Ritchie’s own goal and enjoyed the better of the first hour with Ademola Lookman a constant threat.

However, they returned to London reflecting on what might have been as the Magpies scrapped their way to an 18th point of the campaign in decidedly unconvincing fashion ahead of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final trip to Brentford.