Neymar hits hat-trick as PSG stroll home in resumed Champions League tie

Match against Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended after alleged racist insult by assistant referee

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players join match officials in taking a knee ahead of the resumption of the Champions League game at Parc des Princes Paris. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players join match officials in taking a knee ahead of the resumption of the Champions League game at Parc des Princes Paris. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

 

Paris Saint-Germain 5 Istanbul Basaksehir 1

Neymar bagged a hat-trick as Paris St Germain topped Champions League Group H with a 5-1 home victory over Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday, a day after the game was suspended amid an alleged racist incident.

The PSG and Basaksehir players, as well as the three field referees, took a knee before kick-off one day after both teams walked off in protest after the Turkish side had accused the assistant referee of using a racist word against their assistant coach Pierre Webo.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar celebrates after completing his hat-trick in the Champions League Group H match against Istanbul Basaksehir at the Parc des Princes. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar celebrates after completing his hat-trick in the Champions League Group H match against Istanbul Basaksehir at the Parc des Princes. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

Neymar struck three times and Kylian Mbappe scored his first goals in the competition in a year as PSG, who had already qualified for the last 16, advanced from the group stage with 12 points, ahead of RB Leipzig thanks to their better head-to-head record against the German side.

Third-placed Manchester United will play in the Europa League last 32 after picking up nine points.

Basaksehir, who were eliminated from all European competitions before kick-off, finished with three points after Mehmet Topal claimed a consolation goal at en empty Parc des Princes.

