Premier League: Fulham hold on against Arsenal; late goals earn Leicester home draw

Bukayo Saka heads in a goal for Arsenal which was later disallowed for an offside in the buildup. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Fulham 1 Arsenal 1

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League by London rivals Fulham on a grey wet afternoon at Craven Cottage as Raul Jimenez scored early for the hosts and William Saliba equalised for the visitors at the start of the second half.

Jimenez stunned title-chasing Arsenal in the 11th minute, racing away down the right and firing right-footed across goalkeeper David Raya into the far corner.

Saliba levelled shortly after the interval from point-blank range, poking the ball in when Kai Havertz headed it back down into his path from a corner.

Arsenal thought they had won it in the 88th minute when Bukayo Saka headed the ball in from close range, but the goal was ruled out for an offside in the build-up.

READ MORE

Fulham have now lost only one of their last seven league games and sit 10th in the table on 23 points, while Arsenal are second on 29 ahead of third-placed Chelsea’s late game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring Leicester City's first goal against Brighton. Photogrpah: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leicester City 2 Brighton 2

Leicester City came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Brighton at the King Power Stadium thanks to late goals by captain Jamie Vardy and Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

Right back Tariq Lamptey gave the visitors the lead in the 37th minute with a spectacular left-footed strike, curling the ball into the far top corner from outside the box after cutting inside following a clever pass from left back Pervis Estupinan.

After Yankuba Minteh had doubled Brighton’s lead in the 79th minute, Vardy reduced the deficit for Leicester in the 86th and De Cordova-Reid scored to level things up for the home side in added time.

Brighton moved up to seventh place in the table with 24 points from 15 matches, while promoted Leicester sit in 16th place on 14 points ahead of the remaining weekend fixtures.

Conor Chaplin scores for Ipswich Town. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA

Ipswich Town 1 Bournemouth 2

Goals from substitutes Enes Unal and Dango Ouattara powered Bournemouth to a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory and denied relegation-threatened Ipswich Town their first home Premier League victory of the season.

Bournemouth move up to eighth in the standings on 24 points, while Ipswich have nine points from 15 games and sit in 18th place, four points adrift of the safety zone.

In a testy and physical opening spell, Ipswich had the better chances and took the lead in the 21st minute when Cameron Burgess deftly set up Conor Chaplin, who sidefooted home the ball from the edge of the area.

Bournemouth improved gradually and had numerous opportunities to score, with their pressure finally telling late in the match as Unal headed home to level in the 87th minute, before Ouattara struck the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time.