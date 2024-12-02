FA Cup third-round draw: Holders Manchester United visit Arsenal

FA Cup holders Manchester United enter the fray at next month’s third-round stage with a visit to record 14-time winners Arsenal, in a repeat of the 2005 final.

The draw was conducted at Old Trafford by former United strikers Mark Hughes and Dion Dublin and that formidable fixture drew groans from those present, the first of only two all-Premier League ties along with Aston Villa v West Ham. United’s Wembley victory in May was the 13th time they had lifted the trophy. Erik ten Hag, the winning manager that day, has since been replaced by Ruben Amorim.

Liverpool, eight-time winners and the Premier League leaders, will host Accrington, evoking memories of a 1980s Milk Marketing Board advert where a young Reds fans said: “If I don’t drink lots of milk, I’ll only be good enough to play for ­Accrington Stanley.” “Accrington Stanley? Who are they?” his friend asked. “Exactly,” came the response.

Pep Guardiola’s out-of-form Manchester City, who lost last year’s final, will take part in a local affair against League Two Salford City, who feature a host of former United luminaries among their directors.

Fifth-tier Tamworth, who knocked out League One Burton in a dramatic penalty shootout on Sunday, earned a fairytale home draw against Tottenham. Championship side Leeds, who won the trophy in 1972, will feature in an all-Yorkshire tie against League Two Harrogate.

Ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday, January 11th.

Full draw:

Southampton v Swansea

Arsenal v Manchester United

Exeter v Oxford United

Leyton Orient v Derby

Reading v Burnley

Aston Villa v West Ham

Norwich v Brighton

Manchester City v Salford City

Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge

Liverpool v Accrington

Bristol City v Wolves

Preston v Charlton

Chelsea v Morecambe

Middlesbrough v Blackburn

Bournemouth v West Brom

Mansfield v Wigan

Tamworth v Tottenham

Hull v Doncaster

Sunderland v Stoke

Leicester v QPR

Brentford v Plymouth

Coventry v Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle v Bromley

Everton v Peterborough

Wycombe v Portsmouth

Birmingham v Lincoln

Leeds v Harrogate

Nottingham Forest v Luton

Sheffield United v Cardiff

Ipswich v Bristol Rovers

Fulham v Watford

Crystal Palace v Stockport