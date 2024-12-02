FA Cup third-round draw: Holders Manchester United visit Arsenal

FA Cup holders Manchester United enter the fray at next month’s third-round stage with a visit to record 14-time winners Arsenal, in a repeat of the 2005 final.
The draw was conducted at Old Trafford by former United strikers Mark Hughes and Dion Dublin and that formidable fixture drew groans from those present, the first of only two all-Premier League ties along with Aston Villa v West Ham. United’s Wembley victory in May was the 13th time they had lifted the trophy. Erik ten Hag, the winning manager that day, has since been replaced by Ruben Amorim.
Liverpool, eight-time winners and the Premier League leaders, will host Accrington, evoking memories of a 1980s Milk Marketing Board advert where a young Reds fans said: “If I don’t drink lots of milk, I’ll only be good enough to play for Accrington Stanley.” “Accrington Stanley? Who are they?” his friend asked. “Exactly,” came the response.
Pep Guardiola’s out-of-form Manchester City, who lost last year’s final, will take part in a local affair against League Two Salford City, who feature a host of former United luminaries among their directors.
Fifth-tier Tamworth, who knocked out League One Burton in a dramatic penalty shootout on Sunday, earned a fairytale home draw against Tottenham. Championship side Leeds, who won the trophy in 1972, will feature in an all-Yorkshire tie against League Two Harrogate.
Ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday, January 11th.
Full draw:
Southampton v Swansea
Arsenal v Manchester United
Exeter v Oxford United
Leyton Orient v Derby
Reading v Burnley
Aston Villa v West Ham
Norwich v Brighton
Manchester City v Salford City
Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge
Liverpool v Accrington
Bristol City v Wolves
Preston v Charlton
Chelsea v Morecambe
Middlesbrough v Blackburn
Bournemouth v West Brom
Mansfield v Wigan
Tamworth v Tottenham
Hull v Doncaster
Sunderland v Stoke
Leicester v QPR
Brentford v Plymouth
Coventry v Sheffield Wednesday
Newcastle v Bromley
Everton v Peterborough
Wycombe v Portsmouth
Birmingham v Lincoln
Leeds v Harrogate
Nottingham Forest v Luton
Sheffield United v Cardiff
Ipswich v Bristol Rovers
Fulham v Watford
Crystal Palace v Stockport