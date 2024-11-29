Wales v Ireland live updates: Euro 2025 playoff first leg

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s first leg away to Wales in the women’s Euro 2025 playoffs, with history at stake, a first time in the tournament for the Irish team. David Gorman here, soon passing onto the capable hands of Gordon Manning closer to kickoff. Gavin Cummiskey is in Wales and he sets the scene “This marks the beginning of the end or the acceleration of a golden period for women’s football in Ireland. Either way, the stakes are off the charts with all roads leading to the second leg at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday.”

A big one then. Kick-off is 7.15pm at the Cardiff City Stadium. The starting team will follow when available.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Sunderland, on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Carolina), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Heather Payne (Everton), Marissa Sheva (Portland Thorns), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Julie-Ann Russell (Galway United).