Ibrahima Konaté confirms injury and raises fears of long Liverpool absence

Ibrahima Konaté is out of Liverpool’s top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City and has raised concerns he faces an extended spell on the sidelines.

The in-form Liverpool defender sustained a knee injury in the closing minutes of Wednesday’s Champions League win over Real Madrid after a foul by the substitute Endrick. Konaté had to be helped from the pitch after the 2-0 victory at Anfield and was assessed at Liverpool’s training ground on Thursday.

A diagnosis on the injury has not been given but the France international confirmed on Instagram he faces a spell on the sidelines. “So frustrating to pick up this injury right at the end of a great game on Wednesday night,” he wrote. “Now we start the recovery process, but one thing I promise is I will come back and be the best I can be once again.”

Konaté's absence on Sunday is a significant blow to the Premier League leaders. The defender has been in outstanding form this season alongside Virgil van Dijk and, with nine games in 29 days in December, any period out will be felt by Arne Slot’s squad. Joe Gomez or Jarell Quansah will replace Konaté against the Premier League champions. – Guardian