Guardiola says he would remain City manager even if club was relegated to the ‘Conference’

Pep Guardiola has said he “loves” fighting Manchester City’s corner against allegations of financial breaches, and his belief in the club influenced the decision to sign a new two-year contract.

City’s most successful manager ended uncertainty over his future this week when extending his reign until 2027. The 53-year-old claimed the deal was agreed during a two-hour meeting with the City hierarchy, including chief executive Ferran Soriano and outgoing director of football Txiki Begiristain, and he signed for two years to avoid another round of speculation over his future in 12 months’ time.

Guardiola appeared galvanised by the agreement when previewing Tottenham’s visit to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, having suffered four straight defeats in all competitions, the worst run of his illustrious managerial career.

He reiterated that he would remain City manager even if the club was relegated to the “Conference” – a punishment he claimed 75 per cent of Premier League rivals wanted – should they be found guilty of breaching Premier League rules. The 130 charges, with the hearing currently under way, and City’s dispute with the Premier League over associated party transactions (APT) rules have cast a shadow over the success of Guardiola’s team. But the City manager insisted they merely strengthen his resolve to lead the club through this controversial period.

READ MORE

“I don’t enjoy it, I prefer not to be in that position, but once it’s there I love it,” said Guardiola about defending City against various off-field matters. “Because you believe in your club and the people there. I believe what they say to me and the reasons why. I said, ‘Okay, let’s see’. I cannot say [any more] yet because we’re awaiting the sentence in February or March – I don’t know when – but, at the same time, I like it.”

Sixteen clubs fell in behind the Premier League’s proposed changes to APT rules on Friday, with only four backing the wider challenge that City favoured. Guardiola claimed most top-flight clubs would also like to see the champions relegated in the event of being found guilty of breaching financial rules. City deny any wrongdoing.

“I read something about the situation and how we need to be relegated immediately. Seventy-five per cent of the clubs want it, because I know what they do behind the scenes,” Guardiola said. “But I don’t live with it. I live with the four defeats, what I have to do. There are lawyers on both sides. I don’t think about it.”

The City manager confirmed he would not leave in the seismic event of the champions being relegated from the Premier League. “I said that six months or one year ago,” he added. “It’s not because I extend the contract that I pretend to be ‘Oh how nice is Pep?’ What happens if we get relegated? I will be here. Next year we will come up, I don’t know, if we are in the Conference [National League] we are going to come up and come back to the Premier League. I knew it then and I feel it now.”

Guardiola gave a wry smile when asked to confirm he decided to stay in response to losing four successive games. But he admitted harbouring some doubts over whether to commit earlier this season.

“Time,” he explained. “At the time we started really well, we won the Community Shield – one title again this season. We started top of the league and we dropped points for what I would say were obvious reasons. But I had no doubts about the players. If I had doubts [about them] I would not extend. I love working with them still and know how they behave in these moments. It happened yesterday, every time I sit down for a new contract – they love you.” – Guardian