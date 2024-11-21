Eileen Gleeson names Ireland squad for Euro 2025 playoff against Wales

More history awaits. Republic of Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson is unable to select injured quartet Louise Quinn, Ellen Molloy, Lucy Quinn and Jess Ziu to face Wales in the European Championship play-offs.

Arsenal’s Katie McCabe continues to lead a group that welcomes back London City Lionesses duo Megan Campbell and Ruesha Littlejohn, ahead of the play-off first-leg at Cardiff City Stadium on Friday week.

Only 15,000 tickets have been sold for the second leg at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, December 3rd. Prices start at €10 for kids, €25 for adults and €50 for two adults and two under 16s.

It is the third women’s football international at the Aviva, Ireland beat Northern Ireland 3-0 in September 2023, drew a crowd of 35,944, and lost 3-0 to Sweden in qualifying, attendance of 22,868.

Ireland are on the cusp of qualifying for their second major tournament, the Euros in Switzerland next July, having broke new ground at the 2023 World Cup when Vera Pauw’s side did not progress from a pool that contained hosts Australia, Canada and Nigeria.

The FAI intend to unveil their women’s football strategy in January, with no update expected from Gleeson on plans to create an under-23 development squad.

Euros host Switzerland are already guaranteed to be joined by England, Spain, Germany, Iceland, Denmark, France, the Netherlands and Italy with the seven remaining spots to be filled after the second legs.

Switzerland, Spain, Germany and France will be top seeds in the group stage draw on December 16th.

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Sunderland, on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Carolina), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Heather Payne (Everton), Marissa Sheva (Portland Thorns), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Julie-Ann Russell (Galway United)