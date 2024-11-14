‘This group deserves a bit of luck’: Hallgrímsson’s Ireland are learning slowly how to win again

Down 10 players due to injury and with brittle confidence from numerous hard luck stories over the past two years, a young Republic of Ireland side under the guidance of Heimir Hallgrímsson is slowly learning how to win again.

A headed goal by Evan Ferguson and penalty save by Caoimhín Kelleher got the job done. Granted, it is only Finland, ranked 66th in the world, that were overcome in this Nations League campaign but victories in Helsinki and now Dublin, fills an inexperienced squad with belief ahead of Sunday’s match against England at Wembley.

“This group deserves a bit of luck,” said Hallgrímsson. “They have been unlucky for a long time. We have given up too many chances for my taste but it always nice to win.

“Evan’s was a lovely goal. In the first half we hurt them on the wings when we moved the ball quickly. We got Festy [Ebosele] and Mikey [Johnston] in one on one positions, when we moved it quickly, and we should have done it more as we had an advantage.

“The enthusiasm was there, the fight was there, we were winning duels, these are all the factors that will help you win matches.”

Half-time: Republic of Ireland 1-0 Finland



Evan Ferguson heads home Mikey Johnston's fabulous cross and Ireland lead at the break.

After Ferguson handled a late cross from Glen Kamara, Kelleher saved the Brighton striker’s blushes and probably stole the man of the match award from his team-mate by denying Joel Pohjanpalo’s spot kick.

“Before he stepped up, I looked at the run up and went on instincts and thankfully I went the right way,” said Kelleher. “In the first half we rode our luck, there were two shots off the post and there was good defenders, plenty of blocks, which you have to do at times.

“Besides the penalty they didn’t have many chances. We can take positives from that.

“As we’ve seen in the last few years we might have drawn or lost that but this shows that the group is definitely getting tighter and stronger.

“We are managing games and getting results which is the most important. Clean sheets go a long way.”

The 1-0 result leaves Ireland third in Group 2 behind Greece and England, with a March relegation play-off secured to stay in Nations League B.

“England need a win to win the group,” Hallgrímsson added after Lee Carsley’s side won 3-0 in Athens. “We will give our best in that one.”