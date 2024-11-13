Heimir Hallgrímsson unaware of criticism around Robbie Keane’s visit to Ireland camp

Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson declined to comment on Robbie Keane’s time as Maccabi Tel Aviv manager, following the record Irish goalscorer’s official visit to the national camp on Monday evening.

Keane guided Maccabi to the Israeli Premier League title before stepping down in June after just one season in charge.

There was sustained criticism below an FAI post on X on Tuesday that included pictures of Keane presenting caps to Festy Ebosele, Troy Parrott and Sammie Szmodics.

“I did not know about it,” said Hallgrímsson when asked about the social media comments.

“[Keane] made a good speech. The players were asking him questions. I think it is good to connect the legends from the past to the present.

“What was really good was how he, as a goal scorer, a really high-profile player in his time, was talking about the importance of team unity, fighting for each other, team spirit.

“It was probably not what you would think a striker would say, scoring all his goals, but I think it was a really good message to the players.”

Hallgrímsson confirmed that the decision to invite Keane into camp was made by the FAI.

“This was a cap presentation, and is something from the federation, it is not me who decides on that one,” said the manager, “but it was a really positive gathering for the players who were presented caps from a former player. I think it is a good gesture.”

On Keane’s visit, Irish captain Nathan Collins said: “As a kid growing up, you watch him scoring his goals for Ireland. Seeing what it means to him on a personal level and knowing what his team did, it is nice to know we are similar boat. What we are building here is what they had as well. We can take a lot of things from what he said and use them in our team.”

Ahead of Thursday’s Nations League tie against Finland at the Aviva Stadium (7.45am), Hallgrímsson revealed fresh injury concerns around Ebosele, Dara O’Shea and Andrew Moran

“Dara has been struggling with some back issues. Festy, as well, was taken off with an injury [for Watford against Oxford United last Friday].

“If they can do a 90 minutes or not we will see after the training session today.

“That’s the bad thing about this kind of camp,” Hallgrímsson continued, “we had eight players playing on Sunday. Yesterday was [match day minus two], that is normally their rest day. Today is the only training session we can do something physical, so we will test them to see how they are.

“[Moran] has been struggling a little bit with a swollen calf after the last game, so let’s see how he will do in training today.

“But obviously everybody sees him as the future for Ireland and we just wanted to call him in because there aren’t any games for the 21s now, so we wanted to call him in and just evaluate him in the squad, see what he can bring to the squad.

“And it’s a good introduction for him as well to be among these players. But I think for the future, time will tell. He’s still young. He’s probably not the most physical player in the squad, but time will tell how big of a role he will have.

Injuries have already ruled out Séamus Coleman, Shane Duffy, Adah Idah and Robbie Brady, forcing Hallgrímsson to recall Matt Doherty, Jake O’Brien, Ryan Manning and Callum O’Dowda for Finland and Sunday’s final Nations League tie against England at Wembley.

The Finns have prioritised their Euros under-21s playoff against Norway by redirecting Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen, Leo Walta and Tomas Galvez to Mika Lehkosou’s under-21s squad. All three players started the 2-1 defeat to Ireland last month in Helsinki.