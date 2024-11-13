Harry Kane hits out at his England teammates over withdrawals

Nations League: Greece v England, Thursday, 7.45 – Live Virgin Media Two

Harry Kane has delivered a slapdown to England’s long list of absentees, saying that club should never come before country and suggesting that certain players have used the packed calendar as an excuse to withdraw from Lee Carsley’s final camp in charge.

England’s captain and record goalscorer has never looked to shy away from international duty, even when he has been struggling with injury or fatigue, and he is frustrated that the sense of pride in the shirt seems to have disappeared since the departure of Gareth Southgate in July.

Southgate was big on players turning up to squads and he managed to build an enjoyable team environment. But with Thomas Tuchel not taking over as head coach until the new year, there is a lack of excitement around this week’s Nations League fixtures against Greece and the Republic of Ireland under Lee Carsley.

“The joy to play for England – he brought that back,” the striker told ITV. “Every camp people were excited to come, every camp people wanted to play for England. That’s the most important thing. England comes before anything. England comes before club. England, it’s is the most important thing you play as a professional footballer. Gareth was hot on that.

“He wasn’t afraid to make decisions if that started to drift from certain players. It’s a shame this week. Obviously it’s a tough period of the season. Maybe there’s been a little taking advantage of that. I don’t really like it if I’m totally honest. England comes before anything, before any club situation.”

Eight players have withdrawn from the two games.

Kane was far more positive about the appointment of Tuchel as the England manager from January. “I was surprised to be honest,” he said. “I was not expecting it. I worked with Thomas last year and had a really good relationship with him and expected him to go back to club football but I was pleasantly surprised and he was a big part of me going to Bayern Munich. He is an all-round great person and the sense he will bring a lot of energy and passion to the team

“You have to try and pick the best coach to win a major tournament and we are at that stage now. The only step is to win and Thomas brings a winning mentality. Especially at tournaments, something he excels in. Tactically, he is one of the best managers there is. He had a certain way at Bayern but that was different to Chelsea so it will be interesting to see how he sees us. Tactically he has an amazing brain and he understands all the small things which matter.”

Kane believes that the Football Association have found the right successor for Southgate. “He is straight talking if you are doing well or bad,” he said. “He treats you like an adult and on the pitch he is demanding.” - Guardian