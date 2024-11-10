Rúben Amorim yet to be granted visa despite starting Manchester United job on Monday

Rúben Amorim will take over as Manchester United head coach on Monday but he is still awaiting a UK work visa. Photograph: Zed Jameson/PA Wire

Rúben Amorim is yet to be granted a visa despite starting his first official day as Manchester United’s head coach on Monday and will not be able to take an opening training session.

The 39-year-old Portuguese will travel to the club on Monday to begin his tenure but, while United expect the visa to be granted soon, it is unclear what duties Amorim can undertake until this occurs.

With many United players away on international duty the wait for a visa should not materially affect Amorim’s plans, as his ability to work with the full squad was always limited to starting on Thursday week, when all are expected back from matches with their respective international teams.

Amorim is the sixth permanent successor to Alex Ferguson, who retired in May 2013, and takes over a team unbeaten in the last four under caretaker manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, after Erik ten Hag’s dismissal. The Dutchman ended his tenure unbeaten, with three victories, the last of which was Sunday’s 3-0 win over Leicester at Old Trafford.

READ MORE

Whether Van Nistelrooy has a future under Amorim is yet to be determined. “We will learn what the further plan is now,” he said. “I am here to support the club and I want to continue that. I was told after this block of four matches, there will be communication towards you and your colleagues [about the future], so I expect to hear today or tomorrow [Monday].”

Bruno Fernandes, who scored United’s opener against Leicester, said: “Ruud van Nistelrooy feels the club, he loves the club, he wants to bring joy to the players. He brought everyone with a smile to the games, he just wanted us to enjoy it. We wanted to say goodbye as a manager for him properly because he did good things for us.”

Of Amorim, the Portuguese said: “It’s a new era, a new manager means everything changes but what hasn’t changed is that this club has to get back to where it belongs.”

Leicester manager Steve Cooper gave injury updates on the missing Jamie Vardy and Ricardo Pereira.

“Jamie is a bit inconclusive, he picked up a knock to his back last week and hasn’t been able to shake it off. We are still trying to work it out,” the Leicester manager said. “Ricky is a more serious hamstring injury and is going to be ruled out for four months so that is a blow for him.” – Guardian