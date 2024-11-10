Drogheda United shock Derry City to win FAI Cup

FAI Cup final: Drogheda United 2 Derry City 0 (Quinn 37, James-Taylor 58)

When a town overcomes a city. Goals by Andrew Quinn and Douglas James-Taylor settled the 2024 FAI Cup final but the winning and losing of this contest at the Aviva Stadium came down to attitude.

The grit needed to end a season with silverware were on show as Drogheda United captured only their second cup in 105 years. What else can explain a squad made up of some part-timers deservedly outlasting the billionaire-backed favourites?

Drogheda have been in survival mode for months, and the job is far from complete as they must see off Bray Wanderers in next Saturday’s relegation/promotion play-off if the Trivela Group, their US owners, are to fund a Premier Division, Europe-bound squad next year.

Derry’s collapse is as inexplicable as it has been excruciating to witness. Something went badly wrong during Ruaidhrí Higgins’ fourth season as the Candystripes manager.

The gulf in quality between the sides was initially evident; Derry tried to bend Drogheda to their will by pushing wingers Michael Duffy and Paul McMullan high up the rugby field with Ronan Boyce and Andre Wisdom supporting as inverted wingbacks.

In response, David Webster marshalled his back five, constantly demanding a disciplined approach from midfield duo Shane Farrell and Ryan Brennan.

It worked. Drogheda manager Kevin Doherty’s tactical set-up denied Derry any early chances and prompted long balls up to Frantz Pierrot. Twice the Haiti international was a decent touch away from troubling Brian Maher in the Derry nets as Mark Connolly looked a yard off the pace when scrambling to block Pierrot from one James-Taylor flick on.

That lost yard would come back to haunt Derry.

It's a desperately close call, but did the initial contact that led to Drogheda United's penalty take place outside the area?

📺 Watch: https://t.co/oyUHkHGBQg

📱 Follow: https://t.co/by0J3NwmqX#FAICup | #DRODER pic.twitter.com/TcG7QhvhtQ — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 10, 2024

Darragh Markey’s class on the ball helped the Drogs cause but every single player went about outworking what are perceived to be superior opponents.

Derry will have regrets. The hot favourites made better use of the unofficial end-of-first-quarter water-break, which requires a player to seek “treatment”, usually a goalkeeper, in this case Luke Dennison, as come the restart Danny Mullen came close to a memorable Cup final goal.

It came from the exact approach Drogheda were trying to shut down as McMullan beat the offside trap to race on to Boyce’s pass. As usual, Webster blocked a low cross but his clearance fell to McMullan who squared it once again, only for Mullen’s back flick to be denied by Dennison.

Arguably, Mullen had enough space to control and score.

Sadou Diallo was next to waltz into a shooting position, profiting from neat play by Patrick McEleney, but the shot was tame and easily gathered by Dennison.

Derry have been a brittle bunch since July, their confidence shot after being dumped out of the Uefa Conference League qualifiers by Bruno’s Magpies from Gibraltar before a league run-in included draws at home to Bohemians and Sligo Rovers that not only handed the title to Shelbourne but saw them finish fourth in the league and out of Europe in 2025.

Cup finals need a Shane Farrell redemption story. Farrell was a Shels player until April when public criticism from manager Damien Duff led to him to County Louth where his natural ability lit up this occasion.

Andrew Quinn catches Derry City napping and steers Shane Farrell's free-kick home to give Drogheda United a 1-0 lead in the FAI Cup final

📺 Watch: https://t.co/oyUHkHH9FO

📱 Follow: https://t.co/by0J3NwUgv#FAICup | #DRODER pic.twitter.com/L3XJ05dYIe — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 10, 2024

The 24-year-old telegraphed the opening goal Drogheda were about to score moments before it happened. James Bolger was offside when his header drew a spectacular one-handed save from Maher off Farrell’s angled free-kick.

Derry failed to learn the lesson as moments later, in the 37th minute, Farrell’s brilliant delivery to the back post was finished by Quinn. Only Connolly knows for certain how he allowed Quinn get goal side and score unchallenged.

It got worse before half-time as Derry lost Patrick McEleney, their captain, following a bloody head clash with Brennan, the Drogheda skipper. After prolonged treatment for both, McEleney needed help to walk off the pitch. Brennan was stitched, wrapped up and yellow carded.

The part-timers bounded back on to the grass for the second half. The professionals reappeared in dribs and drabs to do a halfhearted warm-up.

Derry’s travelling fans, among a 38,723 attendance, even made time to show solidarity with the people of Gaza, unfurling several Palestinian flags in the 50th minute. If Drogheda had a similar plan, it was forgotten as a nervousness descended across the northside of the ground.

Higgins still had aces to play. Match-winners held in reserve by injuries. On came Colm Whelan, the former Ireland under-21 striker, as top scorer Patrick Hoban stayed on the bench.

Drogheda reacted by landing a hammer blow. Conor Kane stormed off the right, beating Whelan and Boyce, who blatantly tripped the right back despite little danger. Penalty. James-Taylor calmly finished to his right as Maher dived the other way.

Hoban replaced Boyce, striker for defender, as Derry were forced to throw caution to the wind.

Drogheda’s grit prevailed.

Drogheda United: Dennison; Quinn, Webster, Bolger; Ahui, Brennan (Deegan 90), Farrell (Heeney 73), Kane, Markey; Pierrot (Foley 68), James-Taylor.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce (Hoban 65), Connolly, S McEleney, Wisdom (Davenport 82); Diallo, O’Reilly, P McEleney (Patching 45), McMullan (Roberson 57), Duffy; Mullen (Whelan 57).

Referee: Robert Harvey.