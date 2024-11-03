WPL round-up: Return of Irish stalwarts brings positive news for Gleeson

Grace Clinton of Manchester United under pressure from Arsenal's Lia Walti and Katie McCabe during the Barclays Women's Super League clash at Leigh Sports Village. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Having swept aside the challenge of Georgia in the first phase of the Euro 2025 play-offs, Eileen Gleeson could do with a clean bill of health in advance of the November 29th and December 3rd meetings with Wales, the winners of that two-legged affair securing themselves a place in next summer’s tournament in Switzerland.

And the news from the weekend was largely positive for the Republic of Ireland manager, with a number of the players who missed the Georgia games available again for their clubs, and others making their first starts of the league season.

A hamstring injury ruled Megan Connolly out of the last window, but she was back in the centre of Lazio’s defence for Saturday’s Serie A game against Como. It didn’t end well, Lazio lost 2-1, but Gleeson will welcome the return to fitness of such a versatile player.

Ruesha Littlejohn, meanwhile, was back in London City Lionesses’ squad for the first time this season after suffering yet more Achilles problems.

She didn’t make it off the bench for their win away to Sheffield United, one that puts them level on points with Birmingham City at the top of the Championship table, but her edging towards fitness is another boost for Gleeson who has started Littlejohn in her midfield whenever she’s been available.

Chloe Mustaki is on the comeback trail too. A fortnight after making her first appearance for Bristol City since March, after suffering a hip injury, she made her first start of the season on Sunday, lasting an hour in their 4-3 defeat by Sunderland.

Aoife Mannion made her first league start of the campaign too for Manchester United in their 1-1 WSL draw with Arsenal, and for the hour that she was on the pitch, playing at right-back, she did well against Arsenal’s marauding left-back – one Katie McCabe.

Another to make her first WSL start of the season was Leanne Kiernan, and she made no small contribution to Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa, creating the first of Taylor Hinds’ double.

Eva O’Carroll has still to make her WSL debut for Manchester City, but the Republic of Ireland under-19 international made their bench for Sunday’s 3-0 win away to Crystal Palace that keeps them top of the table. One to watch.

Abbie Larkin and Izzy Atkinson came on for Palace in that game, but still no sign of a return to action for their team-mate Hayley Nolan who needed surgery on a shoulder injury sustained in a preseason game.

Up in Scotland, Saoirse Noonan is still doing her utmost to earn a recall to the Irish squad, having been omitted of late. She made it 13 goals in 13 games for Celtic in their 4-0 win away to Motherwell.