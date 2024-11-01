Premier Division: Title race between Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers comes down to final night

Good evening everyone and welcome to The Irish Times live blog for the last round of games in this season’s League of Ireland Premier Division.

Muireann Duffy here to keep you company on what is set to be a nail-biting end to the league.

The 2024 title is still up for grabs. Will Stephen Bradley’s Shamrock Rovers make it five in a row, or will Damien Duff’s Shelbourne claim their first title since 2006?

There are five games taking place this evening, two of which are of concern to that title race. Here’s the agenda, with all games kicking off at 7.45pm:

Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic – The Showgrounds

Bohemians v Galway United – Dalymount Park

Drogheda United v Dundalk – United Park

Derry City v Shelbourne – Brandywell Stadium (Live coverage on RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player)

– Brandywell Stadium (Live coverage on RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player) Shamrock Rovers v Waterford – Tallaght Stadium (Live coverage on RTÉ News channel & RTÉ Player)

And at Tallaght Stadium...

SHAMROCK ROVERS:

1 – L Pohls

2 – J Honohan

4 – R Lopes

5 – L Grace

7 – D Watts

10 – G Burke

16 – G O’Neill

21 – D Burns

23 – N Farrugia

24 – J Kenny

29 – J Byrne

WATERFORD:

31 – S Sargeant

2 – D Power

5 – G Horton

7 – B McCormack

8 – B Crowe Baggley

9 – P Amond

10 – C Parsons

15 – D Leahy

17 – K Radkowski

27 – D McMeanamy

53 – S Flynn

The aforementioned Gavin Cummiskey is at at the Brandywell and he’s earning his keep. He has the teams for us.

DERRY CITY:

1 – Brian Maher

2 – Ronan Boyce

6 – Mark Connolly

7 – Michael Duffy

11 – Colm Whelan

12 – Paul McMullan

15 – Sadou Diallo

20 – Andrew Wisdom

21 – Danny Mullen

25 – Duncan Idehen

28 – Adam O’Reilly

SHELBOURNE:

1 – Conor Kearns

2 – Sean Gannon

3 –Tyreke Wilson

4 – Kameron Ledwidge

6 – Jonathan Lunney

8 – Mark Coyle

9 – Sean Boyd

10 – John Martin

29 – Paddy Barrett

67 – Liam Burt

77 – Rayhaan Tulloch

As you’ve likely figured out by now, this season has been a bit of a roller coaster.

“From afar, the 2024 League of Ireland Premier Division is open to ridicule. Up close, the season has been a wild, Dublin-derby-fuelled, financially nonsensical race to the final Friday night,” our soccer correspondent Gavin Cummiskey writes ahead of this evening’s fixtures.

“Defending champions Shamrock Rovers are still going for another title but their manager, Stephen Bradley, says their overall standards slipped during this campaign as they expanded their ambitions to a successful European campaign.

“Rovers’ domestic results have certainly plummeted. Victory over Waterford in the final game could see them finish on top with 61 points, which is a stark drop from 72-, 79- and 78-point finishes in their previous three title-winning years.

“The field has never been so bunched. According to St Patrick’s Athletic manager Stephen Kenny, the coaching and spread of players across all 10 clubs has markedly improved since he left Dundalk to become Republic of Ireland under-21s manager in 2019.”

Read the full article below:

[ It’s not just Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers: League of Ireland has been wild this season at both ends of the tableOpens in new window ]

Here’s how things stand before tonight’s action:

TABLE | SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division



It all comes down to next Friday - what a race it has been!



Shelbourne guarantee the title with a win at Derry City while Shamrock Rovers must beat Waterford to take advantage of any Shels slip-up.



🍿👀#LOI pic.twitter.com/Q0D5QjlIGH — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) October 27, 2024

Again, a win for Shelbourne over Derry City wins them the title. A Shels loss opens the door for Shamrock Rovers, in which case a win for them over Waterford would see Stephen Bradley’s charges retain the title for a fifth year.

If Shelbourne get a draw and Rovers a win, they’ll be level on 61 points. Then it comes down to goal difference and, if that doesn’t separate them, goals scored.

At the other end of the league table, things are less exciting.

Dundalk, currently with 25 points to their credit, are bound for the First Division next season. Tonight’s game against Drogheda won’t change that, their fate is already sealed.

As for Kevin Doherty’s Drogs, they’re not exactly safe either. Their position second from the bottom of the league table, to which they are also shackled regardless of this evening’s result, means they will face the winner of Bray Wanderers and Athlone Town (taking place tomorrow at Dalymount). Winner plays in the Premier Division next season while it’s the First Division for the loser.

How’s your head for permutations?

David Gorman had his pencil and paper out earlier this week to clear up all the different scenarios that could play out tonight.

Here’s what he came up with:

Shelbourne will clinch their first league title with a victory over Derry City at the Brandywell, or if Shamrock Rovers fail to beat Waterford in the final game of the season. They are guaranteed at least the Uefa Conference League qualifying next season.

Shamrock Rovers can win a fifth title in a row by beating Waterford at home on Friday, if Shelbourne fail to beat Derry City. Should Shelbourne draw against Derry and Rovers win, Rovers’s superior goal difference will see them become champions. Rovers can still also miss out on Europe in the unlikely event that they lose to Waterford, St Pat’s win, Derry City beat Shelbourne and Drogheda United beat Derry City in the FAI Cup final.

St Patrick’s Athletic have won an incredible eight games in a row, but it is just too late to win the most improbable title. However, they have put themselves in a great position for European football, where a ninth win in a row, against Sligo Rovers, would guarantee a top-three placing. They must at least equal Derry City’s result against Shels to guarantee top three, for example losing to Sligo Rovers while Derry draw would see them finish fourth. However, fourth place will also get European football should Derry win the FAI Cup final against Drogheda. Should they finish fourth and Drogheda win the FAI Cup final, then they would miss out on Europe.

Derry City cannot win the league after losing to St Pat’s on Friday. Focus will turn to the FAI Cup final, which would bring European football, or finishing in the top three should they lose that final – the most likely scenario by beating or drawing with Shelbourne and St Pat’s losing to Sligo Rovers.