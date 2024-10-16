United confident no repercussions for club chief Berrada if ex-employers City found guilty of charges

United chief executive Omar Berrada (left) with Ineos head of sport Dave Brailsford during the away match between United and Brighton last August. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Manchester United are confident there will be no repercussions for club chief executive Omar Berrada if his former employers Manchester City are found guilty of charges brought against them by the Premier League.

Berrada worked at City from 2011, eventually becoming chief footballing operations officer, before moving to United in the summer but there is no suggestion of wrongdoing against him during his time while employed by the English champions.

The 130 charges against City include failing to fully co-operate with the Premier League investigation, inflating the value of sponsorship deals to help the owners channel money into the club and failing to fully disclose the remuneration of players and managers over a sustained period.

A hearing into the matter began last month and City could face severe penalties if found guilty. It is possible they could be stripped of titles, docked points or expelled from the Premier League, which would leave those who were pivotal in the running of the club with questions to answer.

City’s case is being held before an independent panel selected by Murray Rosen KC. The hearing is being held in private at London’s International Dispute Resolution Centre. City have always denied any wrongdoing and say they welcome the review into the matter to “impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position”. A verdict from the hearing is likely to come in the early part of 2025.

Berrada started his role at United in July after seeing out a period of gardening leave with City. He is not the only former City employee to be on the payroll at Old Trafford; technical director Jason Wilcox spent more than a decade at the Etihad Stadium working for the club’s academy before moving to Southampton. There are no concerns at Old Trafford regarding the possibility of him facing scrutiny over City’s charges either. — Guardian