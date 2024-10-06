Shelbourne’s shaky league title pursuit faces latest test against Shamrock Rovers

Graham Burke of Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne's Sean Gannon in action at Tallaght Stadium last May. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne

Tallaght Stadium, 5.45pm (Sunday) — Live on RTÉ2

Once more with feeling. Shelbourne’s shaky, stumbling run towards a first Premier Division title since 2006 could collapse against the defending champions on Sunday evening.

Damien Duff and his assistant manager Joey O’Brien have been forced to come up with numerous gimmicks — showing Only Fools and Horses episodes to lighten the mood — just to keep the Shelbourne train on the tracks.

No matter what happens, the 2024 champions’ final tally after 36 matches will be the lowest on record. The highest finish from Shels can be 66 points. Shamrock Rovers were criticised for clinching last year’s four in a row on 72 points.

It has been an exciting season of inconsistent performances across the board, as Shels and Derry City, now four points behind the leaders, have opened the door for Shamrock Rovers, Galway United, St Patrick’s Athletic or Sligo Rovers to sneak up the rails and claim the title.

Rovers are five points behind Shels after the front-runners briefly rediscovered their form on Monday night at Tolka Park before a classic Dublin derby against St Pat’s ended 3-2 to the visitors.

There were signs of revival when Rayhaan Tulloch’s outstanding goal was bettered by Matty Smith’s equaliser with 10 minutes remaining.

That felt like the moment Duff and Shels would shut up shop, bank a valuable point and ready themselves for a showdown with the champions in Tallaght.

Instead, St Pat’s displayed their growth under Stephen Kenny when Zach Elbouzedi stormed off the right and picked out teenager Mason Melia whose snap shot off the post was finished by Al-Amin Kazeem.

“The three goals we’ve given away are ridiculous, you won’t win a game at any level,” Duff conceded afterwards. “It’s hard to take and when you look at one [win] in nine, that fact is not great when you are trying to win a title. But I never give up, I’ll go to the death, it’s still in our hands, two home games, two away games.”

What followed proved more damaging as Smith was red carded, and banned for three matches, for putting his hand in Aaron Bolger’s face.

Considering Paddy Barrett is also suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards on top of losing their best players, Gavin Molloy and Will Jarvis to Aberdeen and Hull City midseason, Shels need a minor miracle to rebound for their last four fixtures.

Rovers may be jaded after a 1-1 draw with Apoel Nicosia was secured on Thursday night by Dylan Watts’s injury-time leveller. The champions appear to be peaking for a winter of European nights.

Rovers manager Stephen Bradley must watch this tie from the stand following a one-game suspension for making “disparaging comments” about a referee.

“It’s definitely not over,” said Bradley. “The last round [of matches] is always the hardest. We know that from experience.”

Looks like the RTÈ cameras have arrived at the perfect moment.