David Raya’s penalty save earns Arsenal Champions League draw at Atalanta

Champions League: Atalanta 0 Arsenal 0

Mikel Arteta had promised that this week would be the acid test of how much Arsenal have improved this season and, on the evidence of this scrappy performance, they still have plenty to work on.

But after overcoming the first hurdle against Tottenham on Sunday, it needed a miraculous double save from David Raya to rescue them from defeat in the opening match of their Champions League campaign after a disjointed display that only underlined just how much they are missing captain Martin Ødegaard.

On reflection, the Arsenal manager will be delighted to return to London with a point having seen his side outplayed at times by Atalanta, although it could have been even better had Gabriel Martinelli not wasted a glorious opportunity 10 minutes from full time to snatch the victory. Arteta had insisted before kick-off that Sunday’s meeting with Manchester City had no bearing on his team selection. But the continued absence of Ødegaard meant he selected Gabriel Jesus to lead the line after his return from a groin injury, while Kai Havertz was asked to provide the creative spark in support of the Brazil striker.

READ MORE

Three defeats in their five away matches in Europe last season is in stark contrast to their domestic form on the road that has seen them win all but one – the 0-0 draw at City in March. Facing an Atalanta side who enjoyed the greatest European night in their history only 120 days ago when they beat Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final was never going to be an easy assignment.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side may be embarking on their fourth Champions League campaign but the previous three had seen them take points from Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool. In a stadium that has just completed a £100m refurbishment, the home fans put on a show before kick-off by unveiling a tifo with the message “liberi di sognare” (free to dream).

It took Havertz only five minutes to make an impact when he combined with Bukayo Saka and raced into the area, only to send a weak shot wide with his right foot. Saka was much closer when he was pulled back by ­Éderson and struck the resulting free-kick around the Atalanta wall and towards the bottom corner.

Marco Carnesecchi did well to reach it and the Atalanta goalkeeper reacted quickly to keep out Thomas Partey’s follow-up. Martinelli then fired over after more good buildup play as Arsenal attempted to establish dominance.

Atalanta at first struggled to get out of their half, although they looked a threat whenever Ademola Lookman – employed here as a No 10 by Gasperini – got on the ball. Charles De Ketelaere had the first sight of goal for the hosts but his left-footed drive was well off target. A measure of how they had grown into the game after a slow start was the fact they had completed significantly more passes than Arsenal by the 35th minute, even if they had yet to test Raya.

At the other end, Jesus – making his first start since the end of April – was twice guilty of squandering possession just as Arsenal looked ready to launch a counterattack. Arteta looked like a manager with much to ponder as he headed down the tunnel at the break.

DAVID RAYA, TAKE A BOW!



One of the best double saves you'll ever see 🤯



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/sPgZF293QI — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 19, 2024

Arsenal’s players formed a huddle as the second half was just about to begin but they could not have made a worse start. Partey had just committed a foul on Éderson in the centre circle when he found himself up against the Brazilian again on the edge of his own box.

There was little sign of any real contact but there was no doubt that Partey had been clumsy with his challenge and referee Clément Turpin immediately pointed to the spot.

While the decision was being ratified by VAR, Raya ran over to the Arsenal goalkeeping coach, Iñaki Caña, for consultation. Whatever he said, it clearly worked as the Spain goalkeeper parried away Mateo Retegui’s first attempt before somehow managing to stop the penalty taker’s follow-up header with a brilliant full-stretch save on the goalline.

Arteta responded by replacing Partey and Jesus with Jorginho and Leandro Trossard almost immediately but his side could still not wrestle back control. Instead, it was another substitute in former Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado who had the next sight of goal but his dipping effort from distance was just too high.

The Colombian was even closer soon afterwards while Sterling –who became the first Englishman to play for four different clubs in this competition when he was introduced late on - almost had an instant impact when he set up Martinelli after being played through by Havertz.

But the Brazilian was wasteful and sent his shot high and wide, much to the disappointment of the travelling supporters behind the goal as Arsenal head into the showdown with City bruised but not defeated. - Guardian

Other Champions League results:

Atletico Madrid 2 RB Leipzig 1

Monaco 2 Barcelona 1

Brest 2 Sturm Graz 1

Red Star Belgrade 1 Benfica 2

Feyenoord 0 Bayer Leverkusen 4