Manchester City’s Rodri warns players close to striking over volume of games

Rodri has stated that players are close to striking over the increased number of games, with the Manchester City midfielder believing that 40-50 matches a season is the optimum amount.

City host Inter in Wednesday’s Champions League opener, the competition having expanded by two games per team in the new league format.

Rodri is yet to start for City this season after a break of about two months since his Euro 2024 final victory with Spain on July 14th, which was his 63rd match of last term. Next June, the month-long inaugural 32-club Fifa Club World Cup is due to start, adding to the workload of Rodri and his team-mates as City, alongside Chelsea, will participate from the Premier League. Including internationals, City players could play a maximum of 85 games.

The 28-year-old was asked whether striking was an option to try to curtail the demand. “Yeah, I think we are close to that, it is easy to understand,” he said. “If you ask any player he will say the same, it is not the opinion of Rodri or whatever. It’s the general opinion of the players. And if it keeps this way, there will be a moment where we have no other option.

READ MORE

“I really think but let’s see. I don’t know what’s going to happen but it’s something that worries us because we are the guys that suffer.”

Asked what he believes is the optimum amount, he said: “I don’t have an exact number. From my experience I can tell you that 60-70 [is no good]. No. Between 40-50 is the amount of games in which a player can perform in the highest level. After that you drop because it is impossible to sustain the physical level.

“This year we can go to 70, maybe 80, I don’t know. It depends how far you go in the competitions. In my humble opinion I think it is too much. I think we have to take care of ourselves. Someone has to take care of ourselves because we are the main characters of this sport or business or whatever you want to call it. Not everything is money or marketing, it is also the quality of the show. When I am not tired I perform better and if the people want to see a better football, we need to rest just something to put in there but yep that’s what I think.” – Guardian