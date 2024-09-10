Dundalk supporters look to raise €100,000 in effort to save League of Ireland side

The 1903, a Dundalk FC supporters club, have set-up a Go Fund Me page looking to raise €100,000 to keep the club afloat until the end of the season. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

The 1903, a Dundalk FC supporters club, have set-up a Go Fund Me page looking to raise €100,000 to keep the club afloat until the end of the season.

The Dundalk squad and staff are waiting for last week’s wages following confirmation from US-based owner Brian Ainscough that he is seeking investment to keep the club going between now and the end of the season.

Ainscough completed a 100 per takeover last November, having cuts ties with Kerry FC where he was chief executive, but his failure to secure external investment has put the 14-time League of Ireland champions in “financial difficulties.”

“We would urge all supporters to please donate what you can, it would be really appreciated,” read a 1903 statement. “The money raised will be used to support the club through these serious financial issues. Surplus funds will go towards long-term development of the club.

“Now is the time for all of us to come together, it is time to step up. Our club is in serious trouble, your club needs you.”

Dundalk manager Jon Daly confirmed last Friday that payments to players are outstanding.

“I think in any line of work, it’s the least you expect when you do your job – to get paid,” said Daly.

On Monday, Ainscough released a statement on the club website: “I am working hard to keep it going but my immediate concern now is that the club can carry on for the remainder of the season.

“I am actively seeking investment and I am exploring all possibilities about the ownership of the club to ensure that happens. I will continue to speak to any interested parties and I remain fully positive that we can secure the injection of cash that we need to keep us going.

“Regarding wages,” Ainscough continued. “I can confirm that there was a delay in paying the wages last week. I am aware of the distress that this caused our players and staff and I would like to assure them that this was a temporary issue which will be resolved in the coming days.”

Some Dundalk FC employees are paid weekly, others monthly, with nine players contracted for 2025.

“I want to thank our players, staff, supporters and the wider community for their support and patience at this time and want to let them know that we are working extremely hard to turn this situation around,” added the Dublin-born, Boston-based businessman.

Ainscough’s 10-month ownership of Dundalk has seen the first team plummet to the bottom of the premier division, one point below Louth rivals Drogheda United with seven games remaining in the season.

If the club enters examinership, they could be docked points and relegated.

As recently as the 2016/17 and 2020/21 seasons, Dundalk reached the group stages of the Europa League, losing 4-2 to Arsenal in December 2020 at the Aviva stadium as Oriel Park does not meet Uefa requirements for European games.

Oriel needs immediate investment to reach basic standards ahead of next season.

A consortium, including former club co-owner Andy Connolly and technology firm Statsports bought out US-firm Peak6 in 2021, before selling to Ainscough.

An FAI statement said, “The FAI and League of Ireland are aware of the ongoing financial situation at Dundalk FC and are in continuous communication with the club’s owners and all stakeholders involved to assist where possible. We will issue any further updates on the matter if there are any further developments.”

Daly, who guided St Patrick’s Athletic to the FAI Cup last year, took over in May but results have not improved, with Dundalk winning only three games and losing eight since his arrival.

They face Waterford at the RSC on Friday night.