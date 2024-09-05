Ten Hag job at risk unless game model impresses underwhelmed Manchester United bosses

Erik ten Hag has overseen one win and two defeats at the start of this Premier League season. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Erik ten Hag’s game model has to start impressing Manchester United’s Ineos-led football department or he is in danger of being removed, with the manager’s style of play so far this season viewed as underwhelming.

United entered the international break having won once and lost twice in the Premier League in a disappointing start. There is recognition inside the club that Ten Hag has been undermined by injuries and needs time to integrate his five summer signings, but also serious concern regarding how he sets up the side.

The Dutchman’s game model is being scrutinised by United’s football department, which is overseen by Jim Ratcliffe and led by Dan Ashworth, the sporting director, and Jason Wilcox, the technical director. A major part of Wilcox’s role is to monitor how the first team play.

United’s 3-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday came in a display that featured Ten Hag’s team being vulnerable in midfield and defence, as they were in a 2-1 defeat at Brighton. The 1-0 victory over Fulham in the opening game also failed to convince and derived from a late Joshua Zirzkee goal, United again lacking control.

READ MORE

Ten Hag has been strongly backed by Ashworth and Omar Berrada, the chief executive, in recent days and this support remains for the immediate future. Yet Ten Hag, who signed a contract extension in the summer after United considered other candidates, has to begin to show his team can dominate games and opponents.

In the summer Ten Hag signed Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte. Yoro will be unavailable for at least another month owing to a foot injury sustained in pre-season and Ten Hag has stated that Ugarte requires time to attain match fitness after not featuring for Paris Saint-Germain before his £42m transfer.

Rasmus Højlund, Ten Hag’s first-choice number nine, has also yet to play. The Dane is back training after a hamstring injury so may return after the international break when Luke Shaw, the senior left-back, is expected back after a calf problem that has ruled him out so far this term.

Tyrell Malacia, Shaw’s deputy, who has not played for United for more than a year because of a knee problem, is due to return in the next month. Victor Lindelöf has an unspecified issue that has made him unavailable all season.

In the space of almost six weeks after the break United have nine games: the league trip to Southampton, the Carabao Cup hosting of Barnsley, Crystal Palace (league, away), FC Twente (Europa League, home) and Tottenham (league, home), Porto (Europe League, away), Aston Villa (league, away), Brentford (league, home), and Fenerbahce (Europa League, away).