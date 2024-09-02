Evan Ferguson takes part in Hallgrímsson’s first session despite lack of game time with Brighton

Evan Ferguson took part in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s first training session as Republic of Ireland manager on Monday despite not playing for Brighton and Hove Albion since the 2-1 loss to Liverpool on March 31st.

As did the other 22 players selected for the Nations League matches against England on Saturday and Greece next Tuesday, both games taking place at the Aviva Stadium.

Ferguson’s last game for Ireland also dates back to March, a 1-0 loss to Switzerland, but after recovering from an ankle injury it is conceivable that the teenager will win his 13th cap this weekend.

Although Adam Idah only got three minutes as Celtic beat Rangers 3-0 in the Old Firm derby on Sunday, he is another candidate to lead the line against England.

Similar to the Ireland squad being picked by “assistant head coach” John O’Shea, as Hallgrímsson finds his feet, Crystal Palace coach Paddy McCarthy and Gudmundur Hreidarsson largely took the session in Abbotstown.

The 63-year-old Hreidarsson previously worked under Hallgrímsson as his goalkeeping coach in Iceland and Jamaica while McCarthy is a respected trainer, even stepping in as Palace caretaker manager last year when Roy Hodgson departed the club.

England preparations are less fluid as six of Lee Carsley’s 26-man group were involved in Premier League action on Sunday, while Harry Kane scored for Bayern Munich against SC Freiberg.

Carsley already confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold would return to right-back, where he featured in Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“I think for me for this camp especially he’ll be a right-back playing in defence,” said Carsley last Thursday.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate attempted to make Trent-Alexander a midfielder alongside Declan Rice at the Euros last summer, before admitting failure and replacing him with Kobbie Mainoo for the knockout stages.

Mainoo struggled against Liverpool duo Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister on Sunday, so Carsley could give Lille’s Angel Gomes his international debut in the midfield slot Southgate never properly filled since Kalvin Phillips’ loss of form.

“Angel is probably different to what we’ve seen in the past in terms of the central midfielder that is a little bit more physical, more robust,” said Carsley. “He is very technical, he controls the game with his skill and technique. He is very determined, has an excellent attitude, loves football and tactically he is excellent. I think Angel is a player people will be really excited to see.”

Gomes came through the United ranks and Carsley capped him 18 times at England under-21 but, now 24, his career is blossoming at Lille, where he played 45 minutes in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain as he recovers from a recent concussion.