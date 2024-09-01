Jake Mulraney brace helps St Patrick’s Athletic overcome 10-man Drogheda United

Chris Forrester celebrates scoring St Patrick's Athletic's first goal from the penalty spot during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash against Drogheda United at Richmond Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Airtricity League Premier Division: St Patrick’s Athletic 4 Drogheda United 1

Jake Mulraney scored twice as St Patrick’s Athletic showed no weariness from their Conference League exit in Turkey on Wednesday to record their biggest win of the season as Drogheda United finished with 10 men at Richmond Park.

Either side of Mulrnaey’s brace, Chris Forrester brought St Pat’s the lead from the penalty spot with 16-year-old Mason Melia scoring the goal of the game in added time.

The game was marred, however, by an allegation of discriminatory comments directed at Drogheda striker Douglas James Taylor from the Camac side of the ground in the first half.

“Dougie said there was a racial remark made to him,” confirmed Drogheda manager Kevin Doherty afterwards on the incident which is being investigated by both clubs and the match delegate.

“It’s obviously absolutely horrendous,” added Doherty. “You often hear there is no place in football for that. There is no place anywhere for that. He’s obviously very upset. I asked him was he okay to play on and he said he was.

“It is very, very disappointing. I’m sure it will be investigated.

“As far as I’m concerned with Dougie I trust him 100 per cent on and off the pitch and I’m very disappointed in the whole thing altogether.”

St Pat’s were denied the perfect start in a swift counter attack after just two minutes when James Bolger cleared off the line from Brandon Kavanagh.

And though Drogheda would have claims for a penalty not entertained, St Pat’s were deservedly ahead on the half hour.

Kavanagh’s fifth corner of the game wasn’t cleared leading to Anto Breslin’s header being handled on the line by Luke Heeney. The Drogheda midfielder was duly sent off before Forrester drove home the penalty, his third of the season.

The game was then stopped for a couple of minutes following James Taylor’s complaint to referee Rob Hennessy in regard to comments from the riverside terrace.

In a hectic finish to the half, James Taylor equalised from a 43rd minute penalty after strike partner Frantz Pierrot had been pushed over by Tom Grivosti, his sixth goal in Drogheda’s last four games.

But St Pat’s went straight up the other end to restore their lead. Zack Elbouzedi skipped past Conor Kane to the end line to cross for fellow winger Mulraney to stab home.

The same two combined again to increase St Pat’s lead five minutes into the second half. Elbouzedi once more outfoxed Kane on the right to cross for Mulraney to head past Luke Dennison.

Substitute Melia added the gloss on 93 minutes, collecting Forrester’s pass to run on and drill a shot to the bottom corner from some 20 yards.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; Sjoberg (McLaughlin, 71), Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin; Lennon; Mulraney (Nolan, 76), Forrester, B. Kavanagh (McClelland, 71), Elbouzedi (Kazeem, 82); Keena (Melia, 76).

Drogheda United: Dennison; Quinn (Foley, 53), Webster Bolger (Keaney, 78); Ahui (Harper-Bailey, 62), Heeney, Brennan, Kane (McNally, 53); Markey (Davis, 78); Pierrot, James-Taylor.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).