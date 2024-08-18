Bohemians come through FAI Cup penalty shoot-out as Kerry FC push them to limit

James Clarke opened the scoring for Bohemians against Kerry FC during the FAI Cup match at Mounthawk Park in Tralee. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

FAI Cup 3rd Rd: Kerry FC 2 Bohemians 2 (aet; Bohs won 4-2 on pens]

They were pushed to the very limit by their First Division counterparts, but a relieved Bohemians ultimately progressed to the quarter-final stage of the FAI Cup with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory against Kerry FC at Mounthawk Park in Tralee on Sunday.

Bohs’ top-flight status ensured they were firm favourites to prevail from this contest – which was previously the subject of doubt after Shamrock Rovers queried the eligibility of Dawson Devoy for their second-round defeat to the Gypsies on July 19th – and the Dubliners edged in front just shy of the first-quarter mark courtesy of a headed finish from James Clarke.

While a determined Kerry outfit restored parity on 42 minutes through their dynamic frontman Ryan Kelliher, Alex Greive fired back at the opposite end to ensure Bohs brought a 2-1 lead into the interval.

Although this appeared to offer the visitors a psychological edge, the excellent Kelliher dispossessed Bohs netminder Kacper Chorazka before dispatching another equaliser to the net just under seven minutes after the resumption.

READ MORE

This helped Kerry to bring the game into extra-time and while goalkeeper Aaron O’Sullivan was forced into making a brace of fine saves, Bohs couldn’t produce a winning goal in the additional periods.

In the penalty shoot-out, Kennedy Amechi and Cian Barrett weren’t able to match the successful efforts of Cian Brosnan and Oran Crowe for Kerry, while Ross Tierney, Devoy, Danny Grant and Declan McDaid made sure that Bohs enjoyed a perfect record, much to the relief of the large contingent of travelling support.

Meanwhile, a First Division side did pull off a massive result against top-flight opposition at The Showgrounds on Saturday as goals from Luke O’Regan and Adam Wells helped UCD to book their spot in Tuesday’s quarter-final draw with a surprise 2-0 victory against Sligo Rovers.

KERRY: O’Sullivan; Barrett, Kos, Spain, O’Connell; Barrett, Crowe; McGrath (Amechi, 69 mins), Gleeson (Aladesanusi, 113 mins), Teahan (Brosnan, 93 mins); Kelliher (Okwute, 82 mins).

BOHEMIANS: Chorazka; Mills, McManus (Piszczek, 106 mins), Kavanagh; Smith, Clarke (Grant, 67 mins), Devoy, Tierney, McDonnell; Rooney (McDaid, 94 mins); Greive (Akintunde, 59 mins).

Referee: N Doyle (Dublin).