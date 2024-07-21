Ireland bow out of women’s under-19 European championships with defeat to Netherlands

Isa Kardinaal of the Netherlands with Ellen Dolan of Ireland in the European women's under-19 championships at Futbolo Stadionas Marijampoleje, Lithuania. Photograph: Nikola Krstic

The Ireland women’s under-19s ended their 2024 Uefa women’s under-19 European championships campaign with a 2-0 loss to Netherlands on Sunday. Goals from Karlijn Woons and Mirte Van Koppen sent the Dutch through to the semi-finals ahead of Ireland, who can be proud of their performance.

In the afternoon heat in the Futbolo Stadionas Marijampolėje in Lithuania, Ireland showcased a tactical discipline for a third straight game that gave them a chance against one of the favourites to win this tournament. Having drawn with holders Spain and lost narrowly to last year’s runners-up Germany, Dave Connell’s squad knew that they belonged at this level but needed a big performance and a victory here to progress further.

However, it was the Dutch who took control early on when Woons lost her marker on 18 minutes to head in a free-kick delivered into the penalty area by Jade van Hensbergen.

Shamrock Rovers forward Joy Ralph did fire a shot straight at goalkeeper Danae van der Vliet following a breakaway, but the girls in green – wearing a black kit here – went in at the half-time break one goal down.

Four minutes into the second period Irish hearts were beating that bit faster when Ralph controlled a pass, spun quickly and let loose with a half volley from distance that struck the Dutch post. It was a superb effort.

Ireland’s Lia O’Leary with Isa Kardinaal of The Netherlands. Photograph: Nikola Krstic/Inpho

The Netherlands showed that they were capable of the same as Lotte Keukelaar made space for herself before unleashing a stinging shot that brought the best out of goalkeeper Katie Keane.

Just as the clock ticked past the hour mark the Dutch increased their lead with Van Koppen smashing a right-footed shot into the back of the net after running on to a neat pass from Keukelaar.

On 89 minutes substitute Ceola Bergin did brilliantly to get a shot off that forced van der Vliet into a diving save that pushed the ball out for a corner kick. But the danger was then cleared from that resulting set-piece.

The Dutch closed out the win to send Ireland out – just as they did in 2014 when beating them in the semi-finals of this competition – but Ireland will take heart from three brave performances in the campaign.

Ireland: Katie Keane; Meabh Russell, Kate Thompson, Eve Dossen (Hazel Donegan 82); Aoife Turner (Mary Phillips 46), Jess Fitzgerald (Freya Healy 68), Aoife Kelly, Ellen Dolan, Jodie Loughrey (Hannah Healy 68); Joy Ralph (Ceola Bergin 82), Lia O’Leary.

Netherlands: Danae van der Vliet; Daliyah de Klonia, Karlijn Woons, Isa Kardinaal, Anissa Chibani; Jasmijn van Uden, Jade van Hensbergen, Senne van de Velde (Sophie Proost 62); Lotte Keukelaar (Lyanne Iedema 85), Danique Tolhoek, Mirte Van Koppen.

Referee: Olivia Tschon (Austria).